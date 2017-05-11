After recently seeing grainy images on the refreshed Fit (known as the Jazz in some markets) from its Japanese-market brochure, a new batch of high-quality photos fully reveals the brand’s updates for the compact hatchback. The designers don’t overhaul the model’s look, but minor tweaks keep it looking fresh.

The front end now looks more like the latest Civic. The grille features a thick crossbar and small grille underneath. Restyled headlights feature L-shaped LED running lights. The updated fascia puts a larger emphasis on the fog lights by creating larger niches for them at the corners.

At the rear, the taillights retain the same basic shape, but vertical LEDs add some more style to them. The photos don’t let us see whether there are any tweaks for the bumper, but given the rest of this redesign, we expect tiny changes.

These images of the JDM Fit Hybrid don’t provide a good look at updates for the cabin, but customers in Japan can get ritzy looking two-tone brown and black leather upholstery. According to Indian Autos Blog, Honda makes its driver assistance suite available on the refreshed Fit, including automatic emergency braking, pedestrian collision mitigation, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and traffic sign recognition.

At least in Japan, Honda isn’t changing the Fit’s powertrain range, which suggests the American model’s 1.5-liter four-cylinder would still produce 130 horsepower (97 kilowatts) and 114 pound-feet (154 Newton-meters) of torque.

The updated Fit debuts in Japan in June. It’s not clear yet when the tweaks might arrive in the United States, but the refreshed hatchback could hit the market before the end of the year.

Fit sales in the United States are roughly flat for the year. From January through April, the company delivered 16,773 of them, which is just 0.8 percent more than the volume of 16,645 units through the same period in 2016.

Source: Indian Autos Blog Via Paultan