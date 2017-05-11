With the introduction of the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk, the standard SRT model has lost its spot as the top dog in the range. It’s still an impressive performance SUV, though, and Jeep wants to show that by racing one against a Ford Model A hot rod with a 5.4-liter (330-cubic-inch) hemi V8 from a 1956 Desoto.







This is an extremely weird race. Jeep lines up a 468-horsepower SUV with a 6.4-liter V8 against a hot rod with 304 hp. The company even admits at the beginning of the video that the Grand Cherokee SRT accelerates to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds, and the modified Model A requires 6 seconds. With such a massive difference in specs, which one do you think wins?

While the Ford is slower, it’s the one we’d rather have in the garage. Owner Kevin Dunn builds it from a 1930 Model A Coupe with a modified 1932 Ford chassis underneath. The 1956 Desoto Hemi V8 features modifications like a hotter camshaft and a triple carburetor setup. The hot rod looks perfect for cruising around on a warm weekend night in the summer.

If you have to haul around a whole family, the Grand Cherokee SRT isn’t a bad choice, but the Trackhawk is the new performance flagship in the lineup. Its 6.2-liter 707-horsepower supercharged V8 sends the impressive amount of grunt through an eight-speed automatic to an all-wheel-drive system. The SUV runs to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.5 second and a top speed of a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph). Plus, owners can still tow 7,200 pounds (3,266 kilograms). Sales begin in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Source: Jeep