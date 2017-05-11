HEMI VS HEMI: JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE SRT BEATS HEMI-POWERED HOT ROD AT FAMOUS SANTA POD
- Current UK drag racing champion beat the HEMI-powered Hot Rod in epic dragster battle
- Event held at Santa Pod Raceway, Europe’s premier drag strip
- Jeep’s range-topping Grand Cherokee SRT clocked 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds and reached speeds of 103mph on the quarter mile straight
- Watch the on-track action here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u35ayJHXwas&feature=youtu.be
Grand Cherokee SRT costs £69,830 OTR
Jeep has once again demonstrated the awesome 6.4-litre V8 HEMI-engined Grand Cherokee SRT by taking it to the home of UK drag racing, Santa Pod, and testing it against a retro HEMI-engined Hot Rod Coupe in a head-to-head quarter-mile dash.
On one of the most famous drag strips in the world, UK drag racing champion Stuart Doignie launched the Jeep off the start line and down the quarter-mile straight in 13.5 seconds, defeating the Coupe, driven by Kelvin Dunn, by just 0.9 seconds.
Delivering a massive 468hp and packed full of high-performance technologies including Launch Control, Doignie helped the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT register an impressive 0-62mph speed of 4.5 seconds while covering the 1320ft stretch in less than 14 seconds.
“I was hugely impressed by the raw power and speed of the Grand Cherokee SRT,” said Doignie.
“I’ve driven plenty of dragster vehicles at Santa Pod but never a car built purely for the road. It’s immensely quick off the line and powered through the finish gantry. It was an epically close race with the HEMI Coupe but I was glad to keep up my great record at Santa Pod with another win.”
It’s the second time the Grand Cherokee SRT has come out victorious in a full-throttle race against unfamiliar opposition following last year’s victory against an aerobatic twister plane at Blyton Park race track. Watch the SRT vs plane here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBLxyu9B9Ws
Vital statistics
Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Vs HEMI Hot Rod Coupe
Price: £69,830 Price: £30,000 (approximately)
Engine: 6.4-litre V8 HEMI Engine: 1956 330cu-in Desoto Hemi
Power: 468 hp Power: 304 hp (approx.)
0-62mph: 4.5 seconds (at Santa Pod) 0-62mph: 6 seconds (at Santa Pod)
Top Speed: 160 mph Top Speed: N/A
Number of seats: Five Number of seats: Two
Luggage: Hatchback 782/1554 litres (seats up/down) Luggage: Model A boot/trunk Special
Special skills: High performance SUV with Launch Control Special skills: Specially modified vehicle to give it extra power and speed
Watch the epic race here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u35ayJHXwas&feature=youtu.be
Roomy and comfortable, the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT’s refined cabin features race-inspired technology and exclusive appointments. Standard equipment includes a leather-wrapped, heated steering wheel with mounted paddle-shifters and a power tilt and telescoping steering column.
Electronic Vehicle Information Center (EVIC) controls are accessible from the steering wheel and feature SRT-exclusive Performance Pages – a distinctive functionality specific to racing technology including information such as horsepower, torque, 0-62mph time, 62-0 mph braking distance, g-forces, and covered distance times.
SRT-styled Nappa leather and suede seats, with sculpted bolsters and adjustable active front headrests, provide all the comfort for daily drives and the necessary hold to keep driver and passengers in place during spirited driving. The two front seats feature embroidered SRT logo and contrast stitching. Standard heated (front and rear) and ventilated (front) seats provide additional comfort to occupants. A perforated leather-wrapped shift knob, carbon fibre accents, leather-wrapped instrument panel and door trim panels and bright, racing style brake and throttle pedal pads add to the refined, performance oriented look inside the cabin.
