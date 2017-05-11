As reported earlier this week, F1's new owners Liberty Media have been planning an overhaul to grand prix weekends to make them more attractive for fans, suggesting earlier this week that new ideas would come on board for Barcelona.

Ahead of track action commencing, it has been revealed that the new Fan Festival will include a dedicated fan television channel, as has been successfully pioneered by Silverstone and Melbourne.

There will also be a re-imagined Fan Zone including simulators, a zip line and pitstop challenge.

There will also be a number of competitions held which will give fans the chance to win Paddock Club passes and photo opportunities with teams.

You might also like: F1 In Talks Over 2017 London Street Demo

Rides in two-seater F1 cars will also be offered in prizes.

Corporate guests from the Paddock Club will also get exclusive access to a range of show cars, a mocked-up garage, and will get a lap of the track in the drivers' parade truck.

Sean Bratches, F1's commercial managing director, said: "Formula 1 is undergoing a major evolution and the Spanish Grand Prix is a landmark moment in the brand's history.

"From the outset, we have focused on getting fans closer to the action and broadening the appeal of the sport.

"The launch of this weekend's Fan Festival marks the beginning of this journey and we are excited about bringing races to life in this way over the course of the season and beyond."