It's a stunning green Carrera S.
It took Porsche 54 years to produce one million examples of its iconic 911 sports car – today, in Zuffenhausen, the one-millionth model rolled off the production line. It’s a beautiful Carrera S finished in Irish Green and is actually the car Mark Webber teased earlier this week.
While it’s not the most sold Porsche model in the last couple of years, the 911 remains “the most strategically important model in the product range,” the brand says, and makes “a huge contribution to maintaining Porsche’s position as one of the most profitable car manufacturers in the world.”
“Fifty five years ago, I was able to take my first trips over the Grossglockner High Alpine Road with my father,” Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Porsche AG, who’s been a part of the development of the 911 since day one, comments. “The feeling of being in a 911 is just as enjoyable now as it was then. That’s because the 911 has ensured that the core values of our brand are as visionary today as they were in the first Porsche 356/1 from 1948.”
Porsche proudly says that more than 70 percent of all 911s manufactured through the years are still in good shape and ready to be driven. That means that there are more than 700,000 911s around the world today. The German sports car manufacturer claims this is possible thanks to the “legendary” quality of the model, which can “consistently be found at the top of quality rankings.”
This high quality is in part a result of the manufacturing process, which is still taking place at Porsche’s headquarters in Zuffenhausen, where all 911s are assembled. Today, all two-door models of the brand, including the 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, and all their derivatives, are manufactured on a single production line.
The anniversary one-millionth 911 will take on a promotional world tour – from the Scottish Highlands, through the Nürburgring to the United States, China, “and beyond.” After that, it will move on to enrich the collection at the Porsche Museum in Germany.
Source: Porsche