In 2013 at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, BMW revealed the stunning Gran Lusso Coupe concept to ignite rumors about a possible return of the legendary 8 Series moniker. For this year’s show, the Bavarians are taking a step closer to a production model by introducing the appropriately called “8 Series Coupe Concept.” The full reveal is scheduled for May 26 when we will get an accurate picture of what to expect from the road-going model.

We only have a teaser image for now that shows a sleek side profile with a raked roofline and wide rear hips ending with a prominent trunk lid spoiler. If the aforementioned Gran Lusso Coupe pictured below is any indication, this near-production concept will be drop-dead gorgeous and hopefully the final car will follow suit.

BMW is very clear in the press release talking about its intentions regarding what it calls a “design study”: to provide a preview for the production model scheduled to go on sale in 2018. When it will arrive, it will command a significant premium over the 7 Series given its flagship status.

Speaking of the 7 Series, the new crown jewel in BMW’s growing lineup will likely be largely based on the fullsize sedan from where it will inherit the higher-end engines, all the way up to a V12 as it would be appropriate for a posh grand tourer. The coupe might be only the tip of the iceberg as gossip indicates there are also plans for an 8 Series Gran Coupe and even an M8, but we’ll have to wait and see whether these rumors will pan out.

One thing is for sure, the Mercedes S-Class Coupe will have to face a new rival. With rumors of a possible Audi A9 due in a few years, the battle is heating up in the niche of big and luxurious coupes.

