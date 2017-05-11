Hide press release Show press release

May 9, 2017 - TORRANCE, Calif. -- American Honda announced today the addition of the CB650F to its model lineup for the 2018 model year, while also confirming the return of two other exhilarating sport bikes in the capable CBR650F and the incredibly popular Grom. The CB650F is the latest in an admired lineage of Honda middleweight four-cylinder naked bikes dating back to the CB400F of the 1970s, and with a great power-to-weight ratio, pared-back style, and comfortable riding position, it has all the elements of a great-performing midsize street-fighter.

"We're pleased to offer the tough-looking, strong-performing CB650F to American customers for the 2018 model year," said Lee Edmunds, American Honda's Manager of Motorcycle Marketing Communications. "The CBR650F has shown that this four-cylinder power plant is a solid performer, and in this package it adeptly rounds out our comprehensive lineup of naked sport bikes, fitting in perfectly between the CB500F and the CB1000R."

CB650F

Honda's newest middleweight naked bike is powered by a compact 649cc inline four-cylinder engine that provides a satisfying rush of power and torque while emitting a throaty growl through beautiful side-swept exhaust headers (a Honda signature) and a single, organically shaped, under-swingarm muffler. With minimal bodywork, the view of the handsome engine and twin-spar frame is unobstructed. Suspension comprises a Showa Dual Bending Valve fork and adjustable shock, and both the headlight and taillight feature LED bulbs. All three brake rotors are wave-style, the dual 320mm front discs being squeezed by Nissin calipers. Longer rides are made comfortable by the sporty-yet-natural riding position and a rubber-mounted handlebar.

CBR650F

The full-fairing sibling of the naked CB650F, the CBR650F touts an unorthodox 650cc displacement size that offers a great mix of midrange torque and low reciprocating mass, earning the model praise as a powerful, nimble midsized four-cylinder sport bike that's ideal for a broad spectrum of users, from weekend canyon carvers to weekday commuters. The competitively priced CBR650F benefits from a number of revisions for the 2018 model year, including enhanced power via updated intake stacks and muffler changes that also deliver an improved sound. The gear ratios have also been revised for improved acceleration feel. The fork is now a Showa Dual Bend Valve unit that has better damping action for more comfort over varying road conditions, and the headlight now has LED bulbs. Rounding out the changes are L-shaped air valves on the wheels to simplify air-pressure adjustment. While the sporty bodywork provides wind-cheating aerodynamics, strategically placed windows offer peekaboo views of the handsome cylinder bank and sculpted exhaust headers.

Grom

G-R-O-M: For anyone remotely familiar with the cultural revolution birthed by Honda's 125cc sport bike, that simple four-letter word conjures thoughts of enjoyment and fun. An instant cult classic, the Grom has captured the hearts and throttle hands of riders of all sizes and ability levels through its unique ownership of the small-bore sport category. A major portion of its charm is due to its diminutive stature, which is friendly to new riders, offers nimble handling, and is an absolute blast for carving turns. The pint-size Honda's lightweight feel and peppy powerband contribute to its broad appeal, while the big-bike-inspired styling turns heads in every environment. With a four-speed transmission, manual clutch, and disc brakes, the Grom is as serious as it is delightful.