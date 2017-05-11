Nissan Canada has launched this innovative promotion offering the chance to Nissan Micra owners to come to the races and witness the surprising speed of this little compact car can reach on some of Canada’s most difficult road courses.

“With the exception of some suspension components and the safety equipment, a Micra Cup car is identical to the street-going Micra anyone can purchase at the dealerships,” Didier Marsaud, Nissan Canada’s Director Corporate Communication, told Motorsport.com. “We are delighted to invite the owners of Nissan Micras to come and join us at the races and see what this car can do on a race track.”

Micra owners are invited to attend the opening round of the 2017 season, May 20-21 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (formerly known as Mosport Park, located a one-hour drive east of Toronto, near Bowmanville).

During the event fans can cheer on the 25 Micra Cup drivers, visit the paddock, meet the teams and drivers and attend the drivers' autograph session (Sunday only).

Each Nissan Micra owner will receive two admission tickets for one day. Nissan Canada’s recommendation would be to attend on Sunday.

Any additional tickets will need to be purchased on site (price: $35/ticket). To be eligible for this offer, you must attend the race with your Nissan Micra. This offer is limited to the first 100 entries. If you are within these 100 first entries, you will receive a confirmation email.

Visit the registration page of the Micra Cup by clicking here.