Whilst it’s hard at work prepping the all-new 3 Series coming sometime next year, BMW is not neglecting the current car as it wants to keep demand at a high and steady level. After all, the 3 Series is the company’s best-selling model. A trio of special editions will soon join the lineup with an assortment of cosmetic updates both inside and out.

The first one is called “Edition Sport Line Shadow” and can be visually distinguished by its black headlight and taillight inserts as well as by the black accents surrounding the kidney grille. The same theme has been applied for the lower air ducts while the exhaust tips come in chrome black. The last change on the outside is represented by the Jet Black 18-inch wheels you’ll only find on this special version.

Inside, the seats come wrapped in a fabric and leather combo and there are dark aluminum carbon accents with pearl gloss chrome strips for some of the trim pieces. The instrument panel is adorned by a new contrasting seam and there’s a slightly modified cluster along with a different steering wheel providing a sportier vibe.

The second one, dubbed “Edition Luxury Line Purity,” gets satin-finished aluminum accents, including for the 17-inch alloys and the optional larger 19-inch set. You’ll find this look on the side windows, air duct inserts, front grille, rear bumper cover, and on the exhaust finishers.

The cabin comes with an exclusive cognac leather combined with an elegant wood trim and the aforementioned pearl gloss chrome strips like on the Sport Line Shadow. A new sports steering wheel has been added as well, along with contrasting stitching for the dashboard, and more features for the instrument cluster.

As for the “Edition M Sport Shadow,” which is actually my personal favorite (especially in this 340i Touring guise), it gets black inserts for both front and rear lighting clusters, a black kidney grille, and a chrome black exhaust. Buyers can spend more and get the 19-inch rims with a double-spoke design and an orbit grey color.

For the interior, BMW is using the pearl gloss chrome trim and dashboard contrasting stitching yet again and it combines these with a dark aluminum carbon trim.

In this case, more important are the hardware upgrades as the cars come with the M sports suspension and aero pack, as well as 18-inch M wheels, and a bunch of other M-branded bits and pieces on the inside.

In related news, all 3 Series models are getting standard LED headlights and fog lights. Pretty soon customers will be given the option to select a new Sunset Orange shade and some of the novelties debuting with those three special editions. Rounding off the tweaks is the touch-operated Control Display for the iDrive if you go for the more expensive Professional navigation system.

All these changes will come into effect beginning with July.

