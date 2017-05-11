Hide press release Show press release

The epitome of sportiness and sheer luxury: The new 3 Series edition models.

Edition Sport Line Shadow, Edition Luxury Line Purity and Edition M Sport Shadow with exclusive equipment features. LED headlights as standard and a wider choice of optional features, body colours, light alloy wheels, interior trim strips and leather colours render the BMW 3 Series Sedan and the BMW 3 Series Touring even more appealing.

Munich. From July 2017, three new edition models and additional standard and optional equipment features will offer greater possibilities for specific individualisation of the BMW 3 Series Sedan and the BMW 3 Series Touring. The exclusive range of equipment available for the Edition Sport Line Shadow, the Edition Luxury Line Purity and the Edition M Sport Shadow offer the option to strongly underscore the dynamic driving experience or the modern premium appeal of the two successful midrange models. The edition models can be ordered in addition to those with existing equipment lines and in conjunction with all available types of engine. Starting in July 2017, standard equipment for the BMW 3 Series Sedan and the BMW 3 Series Touring will also include LED headlights and LED fog lamps. Furthermore, there will be a complemented range of individual options and choice of body colours, light alloy wheels, upholstery colours and interior trim strips.

Since making its debut more than 40 years ago, the BMW 3 Series has been the embodiment of the sports sedan. Now in its sixth model generation, the BMW 3 Series Sedan convinces more than ever with agility, precise handling and supreme comfort. The BMW 3 Series Touring combines driving pleasure that is unique in the premium midrange segment with increased interior space and modern functionality.

Edition Sport Line Shadow: Characteristic sign of driving pleasure.

Design and equipment features that are clearly oriented towards characteristic BMW driving pleasure characterise the new Edition Sport Line Shadow. For example, the black inserts for the headlight assemblies and taillights set new and unmistakable accents. They distinctively highlight both the characteristically focused look of the headlamps as well as the brand-typical L shape of the rear light clusters. The surrounds of the BMW kidney grille and the inserts of the newly sculpted lower air ducts have also been given the colour black, whilst the exhaust tailpipes come in chrome black. In addition, the specific exterior of the BMW 3 Series Edition Sport Line Shadow comprises 18-inch light alloys in a double spoke design boasting the exclusive colour Jet Black.

The cockpit of the edition models offers the ideal prerequisites for a sporty driving experience. An instrument panel with a new, distinctive contrasting seam, an instrument cluster with upgraded features as well as the new sports steering wheel, the padding and surface of which ensure excellent feel and grip, provide for a classy and sportive ambience. The sports seats come in a fabric/leather combination, the interior trims in the new variant Dark Aluminium Carbon with accent strips in Pearl Gloss Chrome.

Edition Luxury Line Purity: Focused on an exclusive appearance.

With the decision to purchase an Edition Luxury Line Purity, drivers of a BMW 3 Series Sedan or a BMW 3 Series Touring will express their fascination for premium quality, exclusive equipment options and individuality. The unmistakable appearance of these edition models is characterised by specific exterior features in satin-finished aluminium, which include the side windows, air duct inserts, slats and surrounds of the BMW kidney grille, the rear bumper cover and the exhaust tailpipes. The 17-inch light alloy wheels, also in satin-finished aluminium, set a further exclusive accent. 19-inch light alloys designed exclusively for the BMW 3 Series Edition Luxury Line Purity are available as an option.

The leather trim for the entirely luxury-focused edition models is available, inter alia, in the new colour variant Cognac. Furthermore, interior trim strips in high-grade wood Fineline Light with accentuating strips Pearl Gloss Chrome are to be had for the first time for the BMW 3 Series Sedan and the BMW 3 Series Touring. Moreover, the BMW 3 Series Edition Luxury Line Purity is also equipped with a sports steering wheel in a new, exceptionally high-quality version, with a dashboard boasting distinctive contrasting stitching as well as an instrument cluster complemented by additional display features.

Edition M Sport Shadow: Perfectly prepared for maximum dynamics.

The Edition M Sport Shadow version of the BMW 3 Series Sedan and the BMW 3 Series Touring stands for vehicle dynamics that are predominantly strongly focused on high-performance. In addition to black headlamp units and dark taillight inserts, a black BMW kidney grille and exhaust tailpipes in Chrome Black, LED fog lamps and black inserts for the three-part lower air intake contribute towards the car’s distinctly expressive appearance. 19-inch M light alloy wheels finished in a double spoke design and the colour Orbit Grey are available as an option.

In the interior, sports seats in black leather with blue contrasting seam, interior trim strips in Dark Aluminium Carbon with accent strips in Pearl Gloss Chrome as well as an instrument cluster featuring enhanced display functions and a dashboard with contrasting stitching provide for an unmistakable ambience. Furthermore, the exceptionally dynamic edition models are equipped with an M sports suspension, M aerodynamics package, 18-inch M light alloy wheels, M leather-covered steering wheel, roof lining in Anthracite, M door sills and Driving Experience Control including SPORT+ mode, features already included in the range of equipment options for the M Sport model.

LED headlights and LED fog lamps as standard as well as new options for all model variants of the BMW 3 Series Sedan and the BMW 3 Series Touring.

Coinciding with the market launch of the three new edition models, there will be a wider choice of individually selectable special equipment options for the BMW 3 Series Sedan and the BMW 3 Series Touring. In future, the standard equipment will include not only LED headlights but also LED fog lamps. The variant Sunset Orange will be available as a new body colour. The equipment range for the models Sport Line, Luxury Line and M Sport now also includes a dashboard with the distinctive contrasting seam. The leather trim in the colour Cognac, further interior trim strips and additional exclusive 17-inch, 18-inch and 19-inch light alloys are also optionally available.

In conjunction with the navigation system Professional, the operating system iDrive is supplemented by a Control Display with touch screen function. Both in the case of the standard Radio Professional and the optional navigation system, the menu display on the monitor is now presented in a tile structure with animated graphics in live mode. All model variants of the BMW 3 Series Sedan and the BMW 3 Series Touring now also feature the optionally available multifunction instrument display. On the fully digital TFT colour display for the cockpit, driving-related information can be shown in an individually selectable design. The choice of contents and their respective graphic representation vary according to each driving mode selected via the Driving Experience Control switch.