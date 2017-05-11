BMW model upgrade measures for the summer of 2017.
New BMW 5 Series Sedan and new BMW 5 Series Touring with additional drive variants – BMW 7 Series with a comprehensively extended range of standard equipment – iDrive operating system for further models with menu display in a live tile arrangement and touch screen function for the Control Display – range of functions for Real Time Traffic Information complemented by car-to-car hazard warning – On- Street Parking Information usable in additional cities – models of the BMW 3 Series now come with LED headlights as standard, BMW X5 and BMW X6 now feature the ConnectedDrive navigation package as standard.
Munich. From the summer of 2017, greater diversity in the engine portfolio of
the new BMW 5 Series, an extended range of standard equipment for many
models as well as new functions and additional options in the areas of light
technology, operation, comfort and connectivity will enhance the attractiveness
of the BMW vehicle range. Starting in July, the Sedan and Touring models of
the new BMW 5 Series will be available in a new entry-level variant featuring a
four-cylinder petrol engine. Furthermore, there will be a choice of two additional
diesel engines with four or six cylinders respectively.
The BMW 2 Series Tourer and the BMW X1 will be equipped with a further
enhanced petrol engine with 3 cylinders. The extended range of standard
equipment features will comprise, inter alia, further driver assistance systems
and a multifunction instrument display for the BMW 7 Series and the
ConnectedDrive navigation package for the BMW X5 and the BMW X6. All
model variants of the BMW 3 Series Sedan and Touring will in future come with
LED headlights and light alloy wheels as standard equipment. In keeping with
their dynamic character, the most powerful diesel or petrol models will now be
offered at least in the Sport Line equipment configuration.
As from July, the Control Display of the iDrive operating system will feature in
many additional models a functional menu boasting a sophisticated tile
arrangement with animated live graphics. Moreover, it will also be possible to
use the central monitor as a touch screen if the vehicle is equipped with the
navigation system Professional or with the option Navigation or Navigation Plus
respectively. The functional range of the traffic situation display Real Time
Traffic Information has also been further enhanced. The new hazard warning
system is based on intelligent networking and car-to-car communication. The
digital parking space search service On-Street Parking Information is now
available in seven additional European cities.
BMW 5 Series Sedan, BMW 5 Series Touring: Additional engines and
further model variants featuring BMW xDrive.
Additional engines and new four-wheel drive variants will extend the BMW
5 Series model range. The new petrol and diesel power units have been taken
from the BMW Group’s current model generation. They boast optimised
thermodynamics and state-of-the-art BMW TwinPower Turbo technology.
The 2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine delivering 135 kW/184 hp and a
maximum torque of 290 Nm will constitute a particularly economical entry-level
power unit as from July 2017. It features a twin scroll turbocharger, direct petrol
injection, VALVETRONIC and double VANOS and comes as standard with an 8-
speed Steptronic transmission. The new BMW 520i Sedan accelerates from 0
to 100 km/h in 7.8 seconds, the new BMW 520i Touring in 8.2 seconds.
Combined fuel consumption is 5.9 to 5.4 litres per 100 km for the Sedan and
6.2 to 5.8 litres per 100 km for the Touring model. CO 2 emissions are between
134 and 124 grams/km and between 141 and 132 grams/km (figures as per EU
test cycle, depending on selected tyre size).
The choice of diesel engines for the BMW 5 Series has been increased by a
further four-cylinder and an additional straight six-cylinder variant. Both power
units set benchmarks in each of their displacement classes for spontaneous
power delivery, pulling power and efficiency. This is above all the result of the
consistent construction principle used for BMW TwinPower Turbo technology.
It comprises multi-stage supercharging with variable turbine geometry for both
turbochargers as well as Common Rail direct injection with a maximum pressure
of 2,500 bar.
The 2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine for the new BMW 525d Sedan and the
new BMW 525d Touring mobilises a maximum power output of 170 kW/231 hp
and a peak torque of 500 Nm. Both models also come with an 8-speed
Steptronic transmission and complete the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6
seconds (Sedan) and 6.8 seconds (Touring) respectively. The new BMW
525d Sedan achieves a combined fuel consumption of 4.8 to 4.4 litres per 100
km and CO 2 emissions of between 126 and 116 grams/km. The corresponding
figures for the new BMW 525d Touring are 5.1 to 4.7 litres per 100 km and 134
to 124 grams/km (figures as per EU test cycle, depending on selected tyre size).
In the models BMW 540d xDrive Sedan and BMW 540d xDrive Touring a
combination of a straight six-cylinder diesel engine, an 8-speed Steptronic
transmission and intelligent four-wheel drive technology provide for both
supreme and efficient driving pleasure. The 3-litre engine generates a maximum
power output of 235 kW/320 hp and a peak torque of 680 Nm. It accelerates
the BMW 540d xDrive Sedan from a standstill to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and
the BMW 540d xDrive Touring in 4.9 seconds. Combined fuel consumption and
emission figures are 5.6 to 5.2 litres per 100 km and 147 to 138 grams/km for
the Sedan and 5.9 to 5.5 litres per 100 km and 154 to 145 grams/km for the
Touring model (figures as per EU test cycle, depending on selected tyre size).
Including the exceptionally sporty BMW M Performance automobiles and the
BMW iPerformance model featuring a plug-in hybrid drive system, the new
BMW 5 Series now offers a choice of ten engines in all. Starting in July, this will
include the BMW M Performance model BMW M550d xDrive Sedan (combined
fuel consumption: 5.9 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 154 g/km), which is
powered by a 294 kW/400 hp straight-six diesel engine with BMW TwinPower
Turbo technology featuring four turbochargers. The system BMW xDrive
provides for even great diversity. Intelligent four-wheel drive technology
transfers the power of many further engines with a high level of traction,
supremacy and dynamics to both surfaced and unsurfaced roads.
Variable distribution of drive torque between both front and rear wheels is
available from July 2017 as an option for two further model variants of the new
BMW 5 Series Touring. The BMW 520d xDrive Touring is powered by a four-
cylinder diesel engine with 140 kW/190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm. It
accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds and achieves an average fuel
consumption of between 5.3 and 4.9 litres per 100 km as well as CO 2 emissions
of between 139 and 129 grams/km. In the case of the
BMW 530i xDrive Touring, xDrive distributes the power of a four-cylinder petrol
engine delivering 185 kW/252 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. The
combination facilitates the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds, resulting in
fuel consumption and emission levels of 7.0 to 6.5 litres per 100 km and 159 to
149 grams/km (figures as per EU test cycle, depending on selected tyre size).
New options from BMW Individual for the BMW 5 Series.
Parallel to the additional drive variants, new equipment options from BMW
Individual will also be offered for models of the BMW 5 Series. The range of
exterior options are particularly exclusive in terms of design, choice of materials
and craftsmanship and comprise expressive and effective BMW Individual body
colours and BMW Individual special metallic and Frozen metallic paint finishes.
BMW Individual also offers the additional leather trim Merino and an all-leather
trim Merino fine grain, both available in the colours Smoky White, Tartufo and
Caramel. Also new in the range of options are interior trim strips in the BMW
Individual high-grade wood finishes Sen Light Brown and high-gloss Plum
Brown as well as a leather covered BMW Individual instrument panel and a
leather steering wheel in piano black finish. Moreover, the BMW Individual roof
lining Alcantara Anthracite is now also available for the new BMW 5 Series
Sedan.
BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer and BMW X1 with an extensively further
developed three-cylinder petrol engine.
In July 2017, the entry model of the BMW 2 Series BMW Gran Tourer and the
BMW X1 will see an upgrade. The new three-cylinder engine delivers a power
output that has been increased by 3 kW/4 hp to 103 kW/140 hp and will be
featured in the BMW 218i Gran Tourer with 6-speed manual transmission and
the BMW X1 sDrive18i. With the new power unit under its bonnet, the spacious
and exceptionally versatile five-door vehicle with room for up to 7 seats
accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds. Combined fuel consumption of
the new BMW 218i Gran Tourer is between 5.6 and 5.5 litres per 100 km and
CO2 emissions are 131 to 123 grams/km. In the new BMW X1 sDrive18i, the
three-cylinder engine comes as standard with a 6-speed manual transmission
and optionally with a 7-speed double-clutch Steptronic transmission. The
compact all-rounder now sprints from a standstill to 100 km/h in 9.6 seconds,
achieving an average fuel consumption of between 5.6 and 5.5 litres per 100 je
(6.2 – 6.1 l/100km/h) and emissions of 124 to 121 grams/km (124 – 122 g/km).
New power unit for the BMW X1.
Starting in July 2017, the BMW X1 will be available as an sDrive20i model
powered by a further developed four-cylinder petrol engine with a maximum
output of 141 kW/192 hp. Power is transmitted to the drive wheels by a 7-
speed double-clutch Steptronic transmission. The BMW X1 sDrive20i
accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds. Combined fuel consumption is
5.9 to 5.8 litres per 100 km. CO2 emissions are between 132 and 130
grams/km (figures as per EU test cycle, depending on selected tyre size).
Extended range of standard equipment for the BMW 7 Series and
BMW 3 Series, the BMW X5 and BMW X6 as well as the BMW 2 Series
Active Tourer and the BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer.
From July, the attractiveness and premium character of many models will be
further increased thanks to a targeted extension of their standard equipment
range. As a result, the exclusive experience of driving the BMW 7 Series is now
further underscored by the addition of a multifunction instrument display
(analogous to the BMW M760Li xDrive). The cockpit displays comprise a fully
digital TFT colour monitor featuring Black Panel technology and provides
driving-related information in an individually selectable design. Colour scheme,
graphic representation and the choice of contents vary depending on the driving
mode selected via the Driving Experience Control switch. The number of
standard driver assistant systems also reaches a new level. Rear view camera,
Driving Assistant and Parking Assistant are now featured in every BMW 7 Series
(analogous to the BMW M760Li xDrive). All BMW 750i and BMW 750d models
are additionally fitted with comfort seats including massage function for driver
and front passenger.
From July 2017, LED headlights and LED fog lamps as well as light alloy wheels
will be included in the standard equipment range for the BMW 3 Series Sedan
and the BMW 3 Series Touring. In order to underscore their exceptionally
dynamic characteristics, the most powerful variants with petrol or diesel engine
will be available at least in the Sport Line equipment configuration. The models
BMW X5 and BMW X6 will be offered in future with the ConnectedDrive
navigation package as standard. Furthermore, the standard equipment for the
BMW X5 will be complemented by a sports steering wheel. A multifunction
steering wheel, an ISOFIX child seat fixing point for the front passenger seat and
ConnectedDrive services allowing, among other things, the integration of
Smartphone apps and access to the BMW Internet portal BMW Online, now
broaden the range of standard equipment for the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer
and the BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer. In future, automatic tailgate operation will
come as standard on the BMW X1 models Advantage, Sport Line, xLine and
M Sport.
Control Display with menu in a live tile arrangement and touch screen
function for further models.
The new menu structure on the iDrive Control Display provides for a modern
look and particularly intuitive operation. As from July 2017, both this feature and
the touch screen function for the onboard monitor will also be available for
models of the BMW 1 Series, BMW 2 Series and BMW 3 Series, for the
BMW X1, the BMW X5 and the BMW X6 as well as the BMW M2, the
BMW M3, the BMW X5 M and the BMW X6 M. The touch screen display is also
available for models of the BMW 4 Series, the iDrive system of which already
features the new menu arrangement.
The iDrive main menu is now subdivided into six functional areas which are
displayed as large horizontally arranged buttons distributed across two screen
pages. The driver is able to change the order of these buttons. Each of them
shows animated graphics in live mode. For example, a recently received radio
station or a selected song title including album cover can be displayed on the
button for the entertainment programme, whilst the current vehicle position on
the map is depicted on the tile graphics for the navigation system.
ConnectedDrive Services as standard in all current BMW models.
Parallel to this, BMW continues to expand its lead in the area of intelligent
networking across all vehicle segments. The standard equipment of all current
BMW models now also includes ConnectedDrive Services. These permit, interalia,
the use of BMW Online as well as the integration of Smartphone apps for
numerous Internet-based infotainment and communication services.
Real Time Traffic Information now with hazard alert; On-Street
Parking Information in additional cities.
Using coloured route markings on the traffic information map of the navigation
system, the BMW ConnectedDrive service Real Time Traffic Information (RTTI)
provides information on slow-moving traffic and traffic jams on motorways,
secondary roads and many inner-city routes. Thanks to intelligent networking,
traffic information is transmitted to the vehicle in real time. As from July 2017,
the range of functions for the RTTI feature will be complemented by a hazard
warning. This service makes use of advanced car-to-car communication,
whereby information on hazardous traffic situations are shared between
networked BMW fleet vehicles. Details of restrictions caused for example by an
accident, a breakdown, dense fog, heavy rainfall or black ice are processed in
the backend of the vehicle and transferred to the navigation system. The
innovative hazard warning function is available not only for current BMW models,
but for all BMW vehicles registered since the year 2013 and offering RTTI.
In addition to ensuring congestion-free driving, real-time information also assists
with the targeted search for a parking space in metropolitan areas. The digital
service On-Street Parking Information, now available for all current BMW
models, also uses intelligent networking to calculate the chance of finding a
vacant roadside parking space from current and past data. This service is
available for an increasing number of cities. In July 2017, further cities in Austria
– Vienna, Graz, Innsbruck and Salzburg – as well as in the Netherlands –
Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Utrecht – will be added.