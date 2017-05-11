Hide press release Show press release

BMW model upgrade measures for the summer of 2017.

New BMW 5 Series Sedan and new BMW 5 Series Touring with additional drive variants – BMW 7 Series with a comprehensively extended range of standard equipment – iDrive operating system for further models with menu display in a live tile arrangement and touch screen function for the Control Display – range of functions for Real Time Traffic Information complemented by car-to-car hazard warning – On- Street Parking Information usable in additional cities – models of the BMW 3 Series now come with LED headlights as standard, BMW X5 and BMW X6 now feature the ConnectedDrive navigation package as standard.

Munich. From the summer of 2017, greater diversity in the engine portfolio of

the new BMW 5 Series, an extended range of standard equipment for many

models as well as new functions and additional options in the areas of light

technology, operation, comfort and connectivity will enhance the attractiveness

of the BMW vehicle range. Starting in July, the Sedan and Touring models of

the new BMW 5 Series will be available in a new entry-level variant featuring a

four-cylinder petrol engine. Furthermore, there will be a choice of two additional

diesel engines with four or six cylinders respectively.

The BMW 2 Series Tourer and the BMW X1 will be equipped with a further

enhanced petrol engine with 3 cylinders. The extended range of standard

equipment features will comprise, inter alia, further driver assistance systems

and a multifunction instrument display for the BMW 7 Series and the

ConnectedDrive navigation package for the BMW X5 and the BMW X6. All

model variants of the BMW 3 Series Sedan and Touring will in future come with

LED headlights and light alloy wheels as standard equipment. In keeping with

their dynamic character, the most powerful diesel or petrol models will now be

offered at least in the Sport Line equipment configuration.

As from July, the Control Display of the iDrive operating system will feature in

many additional models a functional menu boasting a sophisticated tile

arrangement with animated live graphics. Moreover, it will also be possible to

use the central monitor as a touch screen if the vehicle is equipped with the

navigation system Professional or with the option Navigation or Navigation Plus

respectively. The functional range of the traffic situation display Real Time

Traffic Information has also been further enhanced. The new hazard warning

system is based on intelligent networking and car-to-car communication. The

digital parking space search service On-Street Parking Information is now

available in seven additional European cities.

BMW 5 Series Sedan, BMW 5 Series Touring: Additional engines and

further model variants featuring BMW xDrive.

Additional engines and new four-wheel drive variants will extend the BMW

5 Series model range. The new petrol and diesel power units have been taken

from the BMW Group’s current model generation. They boast optimised

thermodynamics and state-of-the-art BMW TwinPower Turbo technology.

The 2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine delivering 135 kW/184 hp and a

maximum torque of 290 Nm will constitute a particularly economical entry-level

power unit as from July 2017. It features a twin scroll turbocharger, direct petrol

injection, VALVETRONIC and double VANOS and comes as standard with an 8-

speed Steptronic transmission. The new BMW 520i Sedan accelerates from 0

to 100 km/h in 7.8 seconds, the new BMW 520i Touring in 8.2 seconds.

Combined fuel consumption is 5.9 to 5.4 litres per 100 km for the Sedan and

6.2 to 5.8 litres per 100 km for the Touring model. CO 2 emissions are between

134 and 124 grams/km and between 141 and 132 grams/km (figures as per EU

test cycle, depending on selected tyre size).

The choice of diesel engines for the BMW 5 Series has been increased by a

further four-cylinder and an additional straight six-cylinder variant. Both power

units set benchmarks in each of their displacement classes for spontaneous

power delivery, pulling power and efficiency. This is above all the result of the

consistent construction principle used for BMW TwinPower Turbo technology.

It comprises multi-stage supercharging with variable turbine geometry for both

turbochargers as well as Common Rail direct injection with a maximum pressure

of 2,500 bar.

The 2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine for the new BMW 525d Sedan and the

new BMW 525d Touring mobilises a maximum power output of 170 kW/231 hp

and a peak torque of 500 Nm. Both models also come with an 8-speed

Steptronic transmission and complete the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6

seconds (Sedan) and 6.8 seconds (Touring) respectively. The new BMW

525d Sedan achieves a combined fuel consumption of 4.8 to 4.4 litres per 100

km and CO 2 emissions of between 126 and 116 grams/km. The corresponding

figures for the new BMW 525d Touring are 5.1 to 4.7 litres per 100 km and 134

to 124 grams/km (figures as per EU test cycle, depending on selected tyre size).

In the models BMW 540d xDrive Sedan and BMW 540d xDrive Touring a

combination of a straight six-cylinder diesel engine, an 8-speed Steptronic

transmission and intelligent four-wheel drive technology provide for both

supreme and efficient driving pleasure. The 3-litre engine generates a maximum

power output of 235 kW/320 hp and a peak torque of 680 Nm. It accelerates

the BMW 540d xDrive Sedan from a standstill to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and

the BMW 540d xDrive Touring in 4.9 seconds. Combined fuel consumption and

emission figures are 5.6 to 5.2 litres per 100 km and 147 to 138 grams/km for

the Sedan and 5.9 to 5.5 litres per 100 km and 154 to 145 grams/km for the

Touring model (figures as per EU test cycle, depending on selected tyre size).

Including the exceptionally sporty BMW M Performance automobiles and the

BMW iPerformance model featuring a plug-in hybrid drive system, the new

BMW 5 Series now offers a choice of ten engines in all. Starting in July, this will

include the BMW M Performance model BMW M550d xDrive Sedan (combined

fuel consumption: 5.9 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 154 g/km), which is

powered by a 294 kW/400 hp straight-six diesel engine with BMW TwinPower

Turbo technology featuring four turbochargers. The system BMW xDrive

provides for even great diversity. Intelligent four-wheel drive technology

transfers the power of many further engines with a high level of traction,

supremacy and dynamics to both surfaced and unsurfaced roads.

Variable distribution of drive torque between both front and rear wheels is

available from July 2017 as an option for two further model variants of the new

BMW 5 Series Touring. The BMW 520d xDrive Touring is powered by a four-

cylinder diesel engine with 140 kW/190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm. It

accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds and achieves an average fuel

consumption of between 5.3 and 4.9 litres per 100 km as well as CO 2 emissions

of between 139 and 129 grams/km. In the case of the

BMW 530i xDrive Touring, xDrive distributes the power of a four-cylinder petrol

engine delivering 185 kW/252 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. The

combination facilitates the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds, resulting in

fuel consumption and emission levels of 7.0 to 6.5 litres per 100 km and 159 to

149 grams/km (figures as per EU test cycle, depending on selected tyre size).

New options from BMW Individual for the BMW 5 Series.

Parallel to the additional drive variants, new equipment options from BMW

Individual will also be offered for models of the BMW 5 Series. The range of

exterior options are particularly exclusive in terms of design, choice of materials

and craftsmanship and comprise expressive and effective BMW Individual body

colours and BMW Individual special metallic and Frozen metallic paint finishes.

BMW Individual also offers the additional leather trim Merino and an all-leather

trim Merino fine grain, both available in the colours Smoky White, Tartufo and

Caramel. Also new in the range of options are interior trim strips in the BMW

Individual high-grade wood finishes Sen Light Brown and high-gloss Plum

Brown as well as a leather covered BMW Individual instrument panel and a

leather steering wheel in piano black finish. Moreover, the BMW Individual roof

lining Alcantara Anthracite is now also available for the new BMW 5 Series

Sedan.

BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer and BMW X1 with an extensively further

developed three-cylinder petrol engine.

In July 2017, the entry model of the BMW 2 Series BMW Gran Tourer and the

BMW X1 will see an upgrade. The new three-cylinder engine delivers a power

output that has been increased by 3 kW/4 hp to 103 kW/140 hp and will be

featured in the BMW 218i Gran Tourer with 6-speed manual transmission and

the BMW X1 sDrive18i. With the new power unit under its bonnet, the spacious

and exceptionally versatile five-door vehicle with room for up to 7 seats

accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds. Combined fuel consumption of

the new BMW 218i Gran Tourer is between 5.6 and 5.5 litres per 100 km and

CO2 emissions are 131 to 123 grams/km. In the new BMW X1 sDrive18i, the

three-cylinder engine comes as standard with a 6-speed manual transmission

and optionally with a 7-speed double-clutch Steptronic transmission. The

compact all-rounder now sprints from a standstill to 100 km/h in 9.6 seconds,

achieving an average fuel consumption of between 5.6 and 5.5 litres per 100 je

(6.2 – 6.1 l/100km/h) and emissions of 124 to 121 grams/km (124 – 122 g/km).

New power unit for the BMW X1.

Starting in July 2017, the BMW X1 will be available as an sDrive20i model

powered by a further developed four-cylinder petrol engine with a maximum

output of 141 kW/192 hp. Power is transmitted to the drive wheels by a 7-

speed double-clutch Steptronic transmission. The BMW X1 sDrive20i

accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds. Combined fuel consumption is

5.9 to 5.8 litres per 100 km. CO2 emissions are between 132 and 130

grams/km (figures as per EU test cycle, depending on selected tyre size).

Extended range of standard equipment for the BMW 7 Series and

BMW 3 Series, the BMW X5 and BMW X6 as well as the BMW 2 Series

Active Tourer and the BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer.

From July, the attractiveness and premium character of many models will be

further increased thanks to a targeted extension of their standard equipment

range. As a result, the exclusive experience of driving the BMW 7 Series is now

further underscored by the addition of a multifunction instrument display

(analogous to the BMW M760Li xDrive). The cockpit displays comprise a fully

digital TFT colour monitor featuring Black Panel technology and provides

driving-related information in an individually selectable design. Colour scheme,

graphic representation and the choice of contents vary depending on the driving

mode selected via the Driving Experience Control switch. The number of

standard driver assistant systems also reaches a new level. Rear view camera,

Driving Assistant and Parking Assistant are now featured in every BMW 7 Series

(analogous to the BMW M760Li xDrive). All BMW 750i and BMW 750d models

are additionally fitted with comfort seats including massage function for driver

and front passenger.

From July 2017, LED headlights and LED fog lamps as well as light alloy wheels

will be included in the standard equipment range for the BMW 3 Series Sedan

and the BMW 3 Series Touring. In order to underscore their exceptionally

dynamic characteristics, the most powerful variants with petrol or diesel engine

will be available at least in the Sport Line equipment configuration. The models

BMW X5 and BMW X6 will be offered in future with the ConnectedDrive

navigation package as standard. Furthermore, the standard equipment for the

BMW X5 will be complemented by a sports steering wheel. A multifunction

steering wheel, an ISOFIX child seat fixing point for the front passenger seat and

ConnectedDrive services allowing, among other things, the integration of

Smartphone apps and access to the BMW Internet portal BMW Online, now

broaden the range of standard equipment for the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

and the BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer. In future, automatic tailgate operation will

come as standard on the BMW X1 models Advantage, Sport Line, xLine and

M Sport.

Control Display with menu in a live tile arrangement and touch screen

function for further models.

The new menu structure on the iDrive Control Display provides for a modern

look and particularly intuitive operation. As from July 2017, both this feature and

the touch screen function for the onboard monitor will also be available for

models of the BMW 1 Series, BMW 2 Series and BMW 3 Series, for the

BMW X1, the BMW X5 and the BMW X6 as well as the BMW M2, the

BMW M3, the BMW X5 M and the BMW X6 M. The touch screen display is also

available for models of the BMW 4 Series, the iDrive system of which already

features the new menu arrangement.

The iDrive main menu is now subdivided into six functional areas which are

displayed as large horizontally arranged buttons distributed across two screen

pages. The driver is able to change the order of these buttons. Each of them

shows animated graphics in live mode. For example, a recently received radio

station or a selected song title including album cover can be displayed on the

button for the entertainment programme, whilst the current vehicle position on

the map is depicted on the tile graphics for the navigation system.

ConnectedDrive Services as standard in all current BMW models.

Parallel to this, BMW continues to expand its lead in the area of intelligent

networking across all vehicle segments. The standard equipment of all current

BMW models now also includes ConnectedDrive Services. These permit, interalia,

the use of BMW Online as well as the integration of Smartphone apps for

numerous Internet-based infotainment and communication services.

Real Time Traffic Information now with hazard alert; On-Street

Parking Information in additional cities.

Using coloured route markings on the traffic information map of the navigation

system, the BMW ConnectedDrive service Real Time Traffic Information (RTTI)

provides information on slow-moving traffic and traffic jams on motorways,

secondary roads and many inner-city routes. Thanks to intelligent networking,

traffic information is transmitted to the vehicle in real time. As from July 2017,

the range of functions for the RTTI feature will be complemented by a hazard

warning. This service makes use of advanced car-to-car communication,

whereby information on hazardous traffic situations are shared between

networked BMW fleet vehicles. Details of restrictions caused for example by an

accident, a breakdown, dense fog, heavy rainfall or black ice are processed in

the backend of the vehicle and transferred to the navigation system. The

innovative hazard warning function is available not only for current BMW models,

but for all BMW vehicles registered since the year 2013 and offering RTTI.

In addition to ensuring congestion-free driving, real-time information also assists

with the targeted search for a parking space in metropolitan areas. The digital

service On-Street Parking Information, now available for all current BMW

models, also uses intelligent networking to calculate the chance of finding a

vacant roadside parking space from current and past data. This service is

available for an increasing number of cities. In July 2017, further cities in Austria

– Vienna, Graz, Innsbruck and Salzburg – as well as in the Netherlands –

Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Utrecht – will be added.