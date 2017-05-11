Most of the novelties will be available from July 2017.

Just like every spring, BMW is introducing a series of improvements, new engines, and new options for part of its model lineup. Probably the most important news this time is the expansion of the engine range for the 5 Series in both sedan and wagon versions.

The 520i will take the position of an entry-level variant from July this year, offering a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 184 horsepower (135 kilowatts) equipped with an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard. In the sedan, the unit provides 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in 7.8 seconds, while the wagon needs 0.4 seconds more to perform the sprint.

Diesel fans would probably be happy to hear the 5 Series is getting two new diesel engines – one 2.0-liter, four-banger with 231 hp (170 kW) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque, and a bigger 3.0-liter motor for the 540d xDrive version with 320 hp (235 kW). These two new diesel options will join the already available engines and the recently introduced M550d xDrive, which also goes on sale in July.

Also notable for the model is the addition of xDrive as an option for two more models – the 520d and 530i will be offered with BMW’s all-wheel drive system from the summer of 2017. The 5 Series also gets new customization options for both the exterior and the interior.

BMW has also upgraded the base three-cylinder engine for the 2 Series Gran Tourer and the X1 to deliver additional 4 hp (3 kW) for a total of 140 hp (103 kW). In the seven-seat minivan the engine will be mated exclusively to a six-speed manual gearbox, while in the crossover a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic will be offered as an option. The X1 also gets a reworked 2.0-liter gas unit, which delivers 192 hp (141 kW) to the front wheels.

From July this year, the 7 Series will get a multifunction instrument display as standard, as well as rear view camera, Driving Assistant, and Parking Assistant which will be featured in every model from the range. Also, all 750i and 750d models will be additionally fitted with massage driver and front passenger seats as standard.

Last but not least, the 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series, X1, X5, X6, as well as the M2, M3, X5 M, and X6 M will all benefit from the new menu structure on the iDrive Control Display and the touch screen function for the onboard monitor.

Source: BMW

