Opel Adam Rocks, Adam Rocks S, Adam Unlimited, Adam Black and White, Adam Rocks Unlimited, and now Adam Black Jack. There’s no shortage of oddly named not-so-special editions of the cutesy city car to highlight the endless personalization options a customer can choose from.

The latest member of the growing family brings an assortment of black accents, with the roof, side mirror caps, and the hood finished in Onyx Black. The Rüsselsheim-based marque wishes to point out that it’s the first time when the Adam’s hood receives this dark theme. As for the rest of the car, you can have it in any other color from the vast palette available.

Some of the versions mentioned at the beginning of the article can also be had with this black treatment, so it’s virtually impossible not to find the right Adam to suit your preferences right down to the color of the brake calipers or other tiny details. It’s the same story with other posh city cars such as the Mini, DS3, and the Fiat 500, just to name a few.

On sale since the beginning of 2013, the Adam is slated to get a new generation in 2019. However, the announcement was made by Opel back in December last year, so before GM’s decision to sell the brand together with its British counterpart Vauxhall to PSA. The new owners might decide to rethink this plan and link the Adam’s development with a product from Peugeot and/or Citroën to cut development and manufacturing costs.

As a consequence, it’s uncertain at this point whether the new Adam will indeed come out in a couple of years. Meanwhile, we won’t be too surprised if Opel will continue with the special edition onslaught for the existing model since it’s really not much of an effort to come up with these versions considering most of the customization options are already available.

Source: Opel