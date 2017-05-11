The new BMW 1 Series.
Unmistakably sporty, with a higher quality feel and greater presence.
New special-edition models, an enhanced premium interior, extended
connectivity features and the latest-generation iDrive operating system: this is
the next generation of the BMW 1 Series. The sportiest representative of the
premium compact class comes with a broad range of efficient engines
encompassing powerful three-, four- and six-cylinder variants. Uniquely in this
class, the BMW 1 Series has rear-wheel drive, with the intelligent xDrive allwheel-
drive system available as an option. The new edition of the
BMW 1 Series will be launched in July 2017 in 3-door and 5-door versions.
The BMW 1 Series: a tour de force in the premium compact class.
The success story of this sporty compact model dates back to late-summer
2004 and the introduction of the original BMW 1 Series. Thanks to its
superior agility and driving dynamics, it rapidly positioned itself as the epitome
of sporting prowess in the compact segment. To date, more than two million
units of the BMW 1 Series have been sold worldwide, of which approximately
960,000 are from the latest model generation. Germany is the most important
international market and this is where one in four BMW 1 Series is sold,
followed by the UK (20 per cent) and China (eight per cent). The
BMW 1 Series is built in Germany at the plants in Regensburg (3-door and 5-
door models) and Leipzig (5-door). There are also assembly plants for the
Asia-Pacific region in Chennai (India) and Rayong (Thailand).
New special-edition models with striking looks.
The BMW 1 Series is unmistakeably sporty: dynamic contours, the distinctive
kidney grille, long bonnet and a sportily stylish rear define its appearance. New
special-edition models – the Edition Sport Line Shadow, Edition M Sport
Shadow and BMW M140i Edition Shadow – see BMW emphasising the
youthfully refreshing, sporty character of the 1 Series. The special editions
stand out from their siblings with a kidney grille frame painted in black, LED
headlights with black inserts and darkened rear lights which likewise feature
LED technology. The BMW 1 Series Edition M Sport Shadow has black
exhaust tailpipes, too. The new exterior colours Seaside Blue and Sunset
Orange also contribute to the new car’s more striking looks.
The Sport Line, Urban Line and M Sport variants of the BMW 1 Series remain
in the line-up alongside the standard model. And now there are also specialedition
models to choose from. The handover from one model to the next
sees five new light-alloy wheels being added to the range in 17- and 18-inch
formats. A total of 16 different wheel designs – in sizes ranging from 16 to
18 inches – provide plenty of scope for personalisation. The new
BMW 1 Series Edition Sport Line Shadow comes with exclusive 17-inch lightalloy
wheels (725) as standard. The Edition M Sport Shadow has 18-inch
wheels in either Jet Black or Bicolour Jet Black (719 M) to complement its
shadow-like character. And an additional 18-inch light-alloy wheel design is
offered for the M140i/M140i xDrive Edition Shadow (436 M in Orbit Grey).
Upgraded interior, redesigned instrument panel.
Moving inside the new BMW 1 Series, an array of details add to the cabin’s
exclusive, high-quality feel. With a clear and stylish design, the instrument
panel has been completely reworked to place an even greater emphasis on
driver focus. The black-panel instrument cluster has likewise been
reconfigured. Contrast stitching gives the various model variants a
sophisticated appearance. The centre stack, which houses the control panels
for the radio and air conditioning system, features a high-gloss black surface.
There is a roll cover for the cupholders in the centre console, giving the new
interior a clean look. And the window buttons in the doors now have chrome
trim. Thanks to virtually imperceptible gaps, the glove compartment blends
seamlessly into the overall ambience. The air vents for the air conditioning
have been revised and also contribute to the generous impression of space
created by the interior of the new BMW 1 Series.
Customers can also specify an optional new seat covering in Cognac Dakota
leather, while the interior trim strips are now available with Pearl Chrome
accents. The Urban Line offers exclusive new combinations of white or black
acrylic glass with chrome detailing. The standard model, Sport Line and
M Sport variants can be ordered with new combinations of Piano Finish Black,
aluminium or Fineline wood trim with chrome. When it comes to the seat
coverings, BMW 1 Series customers can choose from seven cloth variants,
some including leather or Alcantara.
Using iDrive, the touchscreen or voice control to operate various functions.
The new BMW 1 Series is equipped with the latest generation of the iDrive
operating system as standard. Using the iDrive Touch Controller allows the
driver to comfortably access and activate a variety of vehicle, navigation and
entertainment functions with one hand. Thanks to the touchpad integrated
into the Controller, it is easy to enter destinations for the navigation system in
handwriting style. If the optional Navigation system Professional is fitted, the
high-resolution central 8.8-inch display now comes in touchscreen form.
Intelligent voice control is the third way of operating these functions.
Perfectly connected from the word go.
Thanks to the standard built-in SIM card in the BMW 1 Series,
ConnectedDrive provides optimum connectivity and access to BMW services
without having to rely on the customer’s smartphone. These include the
Concierge Services, where personal assistants select destinations such as
restaurants or hotels for the driver while en route, make reservations and then
send the information directly to the vehicle’s navigation system, complete with
all contact details. Online Entertainment gives BMW 1 Series occupants a
choice of millions of music tracks and audio books, while RTTI (Real Time
Traffic Information) finds a smart way around traffic jams. RTTI now also
includes a hazard preview based on fleet information, meaning that in addition
to the real-time traffic situation, the service also notifies drivers of dangerous
situations – such as accidents or heavy rain – detected by other BMW
vehicles. Anonymised sensor data is used for this purpose. Hazard reports
and rain are shown on the map in the vehicle’s display, while a warning and
message appear on the navigation map when approaching the location of the
danger.
Plus, in selected cities in Germany and the USA, the On-Street Parking
Information service uses the Navigation system Professional display to
indicate the probability of finding an available roadside parking space.
The all-encompassing digital concept BMW Connected seamlessly integrates
the BMW 1 Series into the user’s digital life via touchpoints such as an
iPhone, Apple Watch, Android smartphone or smartwatch. BMW Connected
detects mobility-related information, such as the addresses contained in the
appointments calendar, and transmits this automatically to the vehicle. The
user then receives a message on their smartphone notifying them in advance
of the ideal departure time based on real-time traffic information. In addition,
places the user drives to regularly and personal mobility patterns are also
stored automatically. This means that manually entering destination
addresses in the navigation system is set to largely become a thing of the
past. If navigation details such as the destination address and desired arrival
time have already been set outside the vehicle on the user’s smartphone, the
link between phone and car will allow BMW Connected to transfer the
information seamlessly and make it available to the BMW navigation system.
BMW Connected and the Remote Services allow BMW 1 Series drivers to
stay in touch with their car at all times, no matter where they are. They can
control the heating and ventilation, lock and unlock the doors and call up
vehicle-related information, quickly and easily using their smartphone. And if
they happen to forget where they parked their car, they can check its location
on a map via BMW Connected. Alternatively, the vehicle’s horn or headlight
flasher can be activated remotely in order to locate it in a large car park, for
example. With the help of Alexa and Alexa-capable devices, BMW 1 Series
drivers in Germany and the UK can even manage their appointments in the
BMW Connected mobility agenda and operate vehicle functions by voice
control from the comfort of their home.
For the first time, BMW now offers Microsoft Office 365 users a secure server
connection for exchanging and editing emails, calendar entries and contact
details in the BMW 1 Series, thanks to the car’s built-in Microsoft Exchange
function.
The optional in-car WiFi hotspot provides a high-speed mobile internet
connection for up to ten devices. Apple CarPlay is also available for the
BMW 1 Series via a BMW navigation system. Integrating the smartphone into
the vehicle’s system environment allows the phone and selected apps to be
operated using the iDrive Controller, voice commands or the touchscreen
display (if the Navigation system Professional is specified). Compatible
smartphones can also be supplied with power wirelessly by means of an
optional inductive charging tray.
Driver assistance systems: extra help for the driver.
The assistance systems on the options list for the new BMW 1 Series include
Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, which enables the vehicle to
move along with the flow of traffic automatically up to near its maximum
speed. The system alerts the driver and applies the brakes if it detects an
obstacle. The Driving Assistant is also available as an option and comprises
the Lane Departure Warning system and City Collision Mitigation, which
applies the brakes automatically at speeds up to 60 km/h (37 mph) in
response to an imminent collision with a car, motorcycle or pedestrian, for
instance. The Parking Assistant, meanwhile, manoeuvres the car into parking
spots that are either parallel or perpendicular to the road. Its ultrasonic sensors
help to search for suitable spaces while travelling at up to 35 km/h (22 mph).
Highly efficient three-, four- and six-cylinder power units.
The new BMW 1 Series comes with a wide choice of petrol and diesel
engines, comprising three-, four- and six-cylinder variants. They all hail from
the state-of-the-art BMW EfficientDynamics engine family and feature
BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. With the exception of the BMW 116i,
116d EfficientDynamics Edition and 118d xDrive, all models can be specified
with the eight-speed Steptronic or eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission
as an alternative to the six-speed manual gearshift. The M140i xDrive can only
be ordered with the eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission.
On the petrol side, the line-up ranges from the BMW 116i – whose
turbocharged three-cylinder unit produces 80 kW/109 hp (fuel consumption
combined: 5.4 – 5.0 l/100 km [52.3 – 56.5 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions
combined: 126 – 116 g/km)* – to the BMW M140i M Performance model,
which stirs 250 kW/340 hp from its six-cylinder in-line engine (fuel
consumption combined: 7.8 – 7.1 l/100 km [36.2 – 39.8 mpg imp]; CO2
emissions combined: 179 – 163 g/km)*.
The diesel models likewise draw their power from cutting-edge engine
technology. In addition to a basic concept that is inherently more efficient, all
the three- and four-cylinder units feature new turbocharger technology and
enhanced common-rail direct injection systems. At the lower end of the
power spectrum is the BMW 116d, delivering 85 kW/116 hp and maximum
torque of 270 Newton metres (199 lb-ft). In the process, it burns
4.1 – 3.6 litres of fuel per 100 km (68.9 – 78.5 mpg imp), equating to CO2
emissions of 107 – 96 g/km*. In extra-efficient BMW 116d EfficientDynamics
Edition guise, fuel consumption is a frugal 3.8 – 3.4 l/100 km
(74.3 – 83.1 mpg imp), resulting in CO2 emissions of 101 – 89 g/km*. The
most powerful four-cylinder diesel engine in the line-up can be found in the
new BMW 125d. The multi-stage turbocharging technology, including
variable turbine geometry for the high-pressure turbocharger, results in
remarkably quick response, output of 165 kW/224 hp and peak torque of
450 Newton metres (332 lb-ft). Combined fuel consumption comes in at
4.6 – 4.3 l/100 km [61.4 – 65.7 mpg imp] and combined CO2 emissions are
120 – 114 g/km*.
Intelligent all-wheel drive for optimum power transmission.
The BMW M140i, BMW 118d and BMW 120d can be specified with
BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive as an alternative to classical rear-wheel
drive. Besides the specific benefits of AWD – such as optimum transmission
of power to the road, supreme driving safety and maximum traction in wintry
conditions, for example – BMW xDrive also reduces understeer and oversteer
through corners. The result is sharper handling in situations such as when
turning into bends.
Two new elite athletes from BMW M GmbH: the M140i andM140i xDrive.
The sportiest member of the BMW 1 Series range also boasts a new look. To
mark the new model year, the BMW M140i M Performance model is also
available in M140i Edition Shadow trim. Black inserts are added to the
standard LED headlights and the kidney grille surround is painted black. The
darkened rear light assemblies lend further impact to the car’s sporting aura,
* Fuel consumption figures based on the EU test cycle, may vary depending on the tyre format specified.
as do the standard 18-inch light-alloy wheels, which are now available for the
first time in Style 436 M Orbit Grey and Style 719 M Jet Black or Bicolour Jet
Black, to go with the previously available Ferric Grey (Style 436 M). The
sportiest BMW 1 Series leaves the factory shod with high-performance
mixed-size tyres as standard, with dimensions of 225/40 at the front and
245/35 at the rear.
The BMW M140i is powered by a three-litre straight-six engine complete with
direct injection, M Performance TwinPower Turbo technology with twin-scroll
turbocharging, fully variable valve timing (VALVETRONIC) and Double-
VANOS variable camshaft control. This all combines to give the BMW M140i
an output of 250 kW/340 hp and maximum torque of 500 Newton metres
(369 lb-ft), which can be summoned from as low down as 1,520 rpm and
remains on tap up to 4,500 rpm. This gives the BMW M140i all the right
credentials for delivering extraordinary performance: with the six-speed
manual gearshift, this compact racer sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in
4.8 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h (155 mph).
When the optional eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission is specified, the
BMW M140i reaches the 100 km/h (62 mph) mark from rest in an even
quicker 4.6 seconds (fuel consumption combined: 7.1 l/100 km
[39.8 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 163 g/km)*. Performance is even
more remarkable in the BMW M140i xDrive versions, thanks to the presence
of intelligent all-wheel drive. Equipped with the eight-speed Steptronic Sport
transmission as standard, the M140i xDrive surges from 0 to 100 km/h
(62 mph) in 4.4 seconds, while returning combined fuel consumption of
7.4 l/100 km (38.2 mpg imp) and CO2 emissions of 169 g/km*.
Variable sport steering adds to the impression of exceptional agility at the
wheel of the BMW M140i. It comes with electromechanical power assistance
and adapts the steering angle of the front wheels to the prevailing driving
situation. This allows lightning-fast evasive manoeuvres but also produces a
sensation of excellent directional and straight-line stability in motorway driving.
The M Sport suspension, M Sport braking system and shorter throw for the
six-speed manual gearshift have all been perfectly matched to the might of
the six-cylinder in-line engine, as have high-performance tyres designed to
ensure that acceleration and braking force are transmitted to the road to
optimum effect. The Driving Experience Control switch in the BMW M140i
features the same modes included in all models in the range, such as
Comfort, Sport and ECO PRO, but also adds the ultra-dynamic Sport+ mode.
In this setting, the configuration of the Dynamic Stability Control system
allows the driver to perform controlled drifts.