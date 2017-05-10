Hide press release Show press release

VOTE NOW IN SPECIAL SILVERSTONE CLASSIC ‘SOUND OFF’

Which engine plays the best tune: 4-cylinder, straight-six, V8 or V12?

TV personality Tiff Needell presents special online poll

Freddie Spencer revs up for World GP Bike Legends

Jaguar XJR-12, Lola T70, Cooper Bristol and Mini Cooper S

All Silverstone Classic tickets must be purchased in advance

It’s an age-old question and the subject of never-ending discussions between automotive enthusiasts: what is the best sounding engine? Could it be the mighty roar of a V12? The thunderous rumble of a V8? The smooth howl of a six cylinder? The crisp bark of a well-tuned four cylinder? Or, perhaps, the primal scream of a two-stroke V4 racing bike?

With the opportunity to relish hundreds of the world’s finest racing cars and bikes in full-chat action, visitors to this summer’s Silverstone Classic (28-30 July) will be able to make up their own minds. In the meantime, however, those behind the world’s biggest historic motor racing festival have set up a special online public poll (click here to vote: http://bit.ly/ClassicSoundOffVoteNow) with the help of Tiff Needell, the well-known racing driver and television presenter.

To open the debate, five of the fabulously symphonic machines that will be wowing the crowds at this year’s Classic, recently revved-up at Silverstone for a unique pre-event ‘Sound Off’ (click here to view Sound Off: https://youtu.be/OtHk1oIKUkQ).

Ensuring the full orchestra of musical engine configurations was represented, the famous five featured a V12 powered Jaguar XJR12 sports prototype from the legendary Group C era, a V8 propelled ex-Team Surtees Lola T70 Spyder, a six-cylinder Cooper Bristol single-seater; a classic four-pot Mini Cooper S plus an iconic Yamaha ZR500 500cc GP bike ridden by none other than multiple MotoGP world champion ‘Fast’ Freddie Spencer.

Having being introduced by Needell, all five glorious-sounding engines were gunned in the pit lane before being let loose for a raucous blast past the Silverstone ‘Wing’ pits complex. And now there’s a short film of the intriguing ‘Sound Off’, allowing the public to vote for its favourite engine timbre via the Classic’s popular Facebook page. The voting link is on the the Facebook Event page where visitors are also encouraged to click ‘attending’ and invite their family and friends to join them at the fun-packed festival.

The Sound Off gives a taste of the exceptional aural experience that’s open to all those attending the Classic this summer when the incredible sights and sounds of all these awe-inspiring engines racing full-bore around the famous grand prix circuit will take centre stage.

Tickets (which must be purchased in advance) give access to both racing paddocks plus trackside grandstand seating as well as live music concerts on both Friday and Saturday evenings, vintage funfair rides, air shows, car club displays as well as a host of other family-friendly demonstrations, activities and entertainment. Adult admission starts at £43 and weekend camping and hospitality upgrades are available.

Full ticket details and all the latest news is available on the event’s website: silverstoneclassic.com and via its social media platforms.

To download Sound Off video click here: https://www.yousendit.com/download/dDZHb3BKTlFWRDhYRHRVag

SILVERSTONE CLASSIC ‘SOUND OFF’ FAMOUS FIVE

1992 Jaguar XJR-12

Engine: 7.0-litre V12

Power: 700bhp

Max revs: 7,200rpm

1966 Lola-Chevrolet T70 Mk2 Spyder

Engine: 5.0-litre V12

Power: 530bhp

Max revs: 7,000rpm

1953 Cooper Bristol

Engine: 2.0-litre straight six

Power: 155bhp

Max revs: 6,750rpm

1965 Mini Cooper S

Engine: 1275cc four cylinder

Power: 128bhp

Max revs: 8,200rpm

1992 Yamaha YZR500

Engine: 500cc V4 two-stroke

Power: 160bhp

Max revs: 12,000rpm