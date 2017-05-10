Hide press release Show press release

Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) is preparing to host an extra-special experience weekend on the Isle of Man with an army of its One-of-a-Kind Mono supercars and valued customers.

Fresh off the back of a hugely successful inaugural experience weekend on the frozen lakes of Sweden in March, BAC is taking over its Isle of Man playground and teaming up with the local Government to give its customers exclusive access to some of the best roads on the planet.

The Isle of Man is one of the world’s most ideal locations for driving thanks to its all-weather terrain and remote mountain areas, and the Government has given full support to BAC by de-restricting and closing roads purely for customer enjoyment.

As many as 12 of the road-legal, single-seater supercars and 20 clients – representing 10 countries around the world – will head to the island on Thursday 11 May for four unforgettable days of no holds barred Mono fun.

Guests will be staying in the finest hotels on the island with the very best hospitality from BAC members of staff – including Co-Founders Neill and Ian Briggs – but the real appeal of the experience is sampling all the Mono has to offer on road and track.

After settling in on the opening day, Friday 11 May will see BAC’s guests head to the Jurby Circuit, where they’ll receive expert guidance from the BAC team before letting loose on the tarmac.

On Saturday, the Monos will descend to the picturesque south west coast of the island to enjoy fully marshalled driving on specially de-restricted and closed roads. The cars will then line up at Castletown ahead of a private lunch, before the team hit the iconic TT Course to enjoy the Mono in perfect Isle of Man surroundings.

Only BAC could offer such a remarkable experience to its loyal and valued customers, as it takes pride in being more connected with its clients than any other supercar manufacturer.

It’s forever giving back to those who gave the brand its phenomenal stature around the globe, and taking to the Isle of Man is one of many ways BAC is repaying its nearest and dearest.

BAC Co-Founder and Director of Product Development, Neill Briggs, said: “When Ian and I first set about creating the Mono, we did so with the vision of sharing it with friends – giving them access to the purest driving experience in the world. Our trip to Sweden in March saw that dream become a reality, and we’re once again relishing being able to showcase our creation to those who share our vision. We work closely with the Isle of Man and are very excited to show everyone what this wonderful place has to offer; we’d also like to extend our thanks to the Government for making part of the trip possibly and allowing us to sample idyllic roads in the best car possible.”