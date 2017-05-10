Only the turbocharged four-cylinder will be available at launch.

Alfa Romeo finally joins the crossover craze in the United States by introducing the Stelvio this summer. The range-topping Quadrifoglio will join the lineup later, but the base trim will retail for $42,990 (after $995 destination) upon arrival at dealers. The mid-range Stelvio Ti will sell for $44,990.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Alfa Romeo Stelvio

The base Stelvio and Ti’s powertrain consists for a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 280 horsepower (209 kilowatts) and 306 pound-feet (415 Newton-meters. The only available gearbox is an eight-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive is standard. Alfa Romeo estimates the CUV can reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 5.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 144 mph (232 kph).

Even the bottom-range Stelvio comes well equipped with standard features. For example, buyers get amenities like a leather interior, backup camera, rear parking sensors, and power hatch. An optional Sport Package adds a lot for $1,800, including 19-inch wheels, a retuned sport suspension, aluminum paddle shifters, sport steering wheel, aluminum trim, gloss-black window trim, and matching roof rails.

More Alfa Romeo Stelvio News:

Upgrading to the Ti trim adds more luxuries, especially to the interior. Wood accents decorate the cabin, and there’s an 8.8-inch infotainment display with Sirius XM. Heating for the steering wheel and front seats keeps people warm. Front parking sensors are also standard.

Picking the Ti trim also opens up availability of two option packages: Sport and Lusso, which sell for $2,500 each. Sport includes upgrades like 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, 12-way power seats, and the aesthetic improvements from the similar package on the base model. Lusso adds elements like a different design for the 19-inch wheels, upgraded leather, and power seats.

Learn More About How The Stelvio Drives:

Source: Alfa Romeo

Be part of something big