The Nissan X-Trail – or Rogue as we know it in the U.S. and Canada – is now available in a special X-Scape trim to buyers in Europe and the U.K. Though it doesn't gain much in the way of features, apart from some added soft-roading functionality, it comes with a unique feature you might not expect to find in a production crossover: a drone.

The lightweight Nissan-branded drone, built by Parrot Bebop 2, weighs just over a pound (500 grams) and comes with a Parrot Skycontroller 2 remote control and Parrot Cockpitglasses headset. The latter offers "First Person View" functionality, which streams a live video feed from the 14 megapixel camera directly to the user. The drone is good for a flight time of up to 25 minutes and comes with a custom backpack-style storage case for when not in use.







Buyers of the X-Trail X-Scape trim, which is a mere £500 (€595/$647) on top of the standard model, are offered the drone and equipment at no additional cost. A new NissanConnect infotainment system with satellite navigation, as well as a panoramic sunroof, embedded roof rails, and premium X-Trail floor mats also come standard on the package.

The special X-Scape trim will be limited to just 1,200 units across Europe, with another 200 units allocated for sale in the U.K. Sadly, it won't be available to Rogue buyers in the U.S... at least not yet. Power will come courtesy of the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 141 horsepower (105 kilowatts) and 141 pound-feet (191 Newton-meters) of torque paired to an Xtronic CVT. The 2017 Nissan X-Trail starts at €33,150 in Europe, and £19,800 in the U.K.

Source: Nissan




