It might come as a surprise to some people, but Mercedes has been testing a beefier version of the E63 for about a year now, even before the regular model’s debut late October 2016. New spy footage from the Nürburgring (where else?) shows a camouflaged wagon prototype being pushed hard while generating a raspy soundtrack from its biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine. Since a Black Series model is not expected to arrive anytime soon, let alone one based on a wagon, our money is on a version following the same philosophy used for the hardcore AMG GT R.

Despite the heavy disguise, already we can observe the fender flares, which could be a sign the new range topper will have fatter tires and perhaps even wider front and rear tracks. If the aforementioned Mercedes-AMG GT R is any indication, this possible E63 R will get more power and at the same time shave off a considerable amount of weight. Some aerodynamic tweaks could also be in tow, as well as other uprated internals.

If this is in fact an E63 R Wagon, it will obviously outpace its “lesser” S cousin. The latter needs a mere 3.4 seconds until 60 mph (96 kph) and will accelerate until an electronic top speed limiter is going to kick in at 180 mph (290 kph). These are already supercar levels of performance, so an R version will be even more impressive.

Taking into account the folks from Affalterbach have been tweaking the E63 R (or whatever it will be called) for quite some time, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to imagine a full reveal in the coming months. The Project One will be AMG’s star at the Frankfurt Motor Show, so we might not see it there since the F1-engined hypercar would surely steal the E63’s thunder.

As a refresher, the C63 Wagon was spotted back in August last year in a similar configuration with those bulging wheel arches. It could mean Mercedes-AMG has plans to extend its portfolio by launching R versions of the already very potent C63 and E63 models. Time will tell.