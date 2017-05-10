FIAT BRAND OFFERS NEW APPEARANCE PACKAGES FOR 2017 FIAT 500
- Three new custom appearance options: Sport Black Trim Package, Two-Tone Package, and Abarth Roof, Mirror Cap and Body Stripe Package
- Three available trim levels for 2017 Fiat 500: Pop, Lounge and Abarth
- 2017 Fiat 500 Pop starts at $14,995 U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP); high-performance Abarth starts at $19,995 MSRP
- Additional options available across all trim levels include automatic transmission ($995), sunroof ($795) and Cabrio ($1,495)
- 2017 marks 60th anniversary of the iconic Fiat 500
May 9, 2017 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - The FIAT brand is offering new looks for its iconic, Italian-designed, fun-to-drive 500.
Customers may give their Cinquecentos even more style by adding new optional appearance packages: Sport Black Trim, Two-Tone, and Abarth Roof, Mirror Cap and Body Stripe. Additional options include an automatic transmission ($995), sunroof ($795) and Cabrio ($1,495).
“With its iconic, timeless, head-turning Italian design, the Fiat 500 continues to offer the ultimate in individual expression,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands, Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA North America. “With new custom appearance packages and a full menu of options, customers can get exactly what they want while creating their own fun-to-drive personal statement.”
Sport Black Trim Appearance Package
The Sport Black Trim Package is available on the 2017 Fiat 500 Pop and features body-color sport fascias and fog lamps, black-trimmed headlamps, a black painted roof, side sill ground effects, black side-view mirror caps, black sport spoiler, black tail lamps and 16-inch Hyper Black aluminum wheels.
Interior features include sport cloth bucket seats with silver accent stitching, a front-passenger armrest and a black instrument-panel bezel. The MSRP for the package is $1,295.
Two-Tone Appearance Package
Available on the 2017 Fiat 500 Pop, customers may select a Nero (black), Rosso (red) or Bianco (white) accent roof and matching mirror caps. The MSRP for the package is $295.
Abarth Roof, Mirror Cap and Body Stripe Appearance Package
Available on the Fiat 500 Abarth, this appearance package offers a secondary roof color choice of Nero (black), Rosso (red), Rhino (gray) or Bianco (white). In addition, an accent color (black, red, gray or white) may be chosen for the mirror caps, body-side stripe, roof and spoiler. The MSRP for the package is $495.
2017 Fiat 500
The 2017 Fiat 500 lineup offers three trim levels – Pop, Lounge and Abarth. Options available across all trim levels include an automatic transmission ($995) and a sunroof ($795). For top-down, open-air fun, any Fiat 500 model may be ordered as a Cabrio for an additional $1,495, making the 500 the most affordable convertible in America with a starting MSRP of $16,490 (not including destination).
About FIAT Brand
The FIAT brand stands for discovery through passionate self-expression. That philosophy is embodied by the iconic Fiat 500 or Cinquecento – a small car that lives big. Italian at heart and rooted in a rich heritage, the 500 is sold in more than 100 countries and is synonymous with modern, simple design blending form, function, technology and a pride of ownership that is genuine.
In North America, the Fiat 500 was introduced in March 2011 and was soon followed by the Fiat 500c (Cabrio), the high-performance Fiat 500 Abarth and Abarth Cabrio, the fully electric Fiat 500e, the five-passenger Fiat 500L and the all-wheel-drive 500X crossover. The FIAT brand continues to expand with the introduction of the Fiat 124 Spider, a revival of the iconic roadster that combines Italian style, performance and engaging driving dynamics.