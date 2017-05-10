Fiat is giving buyers the option of adding a little more style to their 2017 500 by offering three new appearance packages.

Drivers can give the base Pop trim a more aggressive look with the Sport Black Trim Package for $1,295. The option adds a coat of black paint to the roof, mirror caps, rear spoiler, and the trim for the headlights and taillights. A set of 16-inch Hyper Black wheels continues the dark aesthetic. Plus, the upgraded equipment includes body-color front and rear fascias, lower side sills, and fog lamps. Inside, the sport seats have black cloth upholstery with silver stitching.







The Two-Tone Appearance Package is also available for $295 on the Pop trim. Ticking the option box lets buyers pick from a black, red, or white roof with matching mirror caps.

Finally, the Abarth Roof, Mirror Cap, and Body Stripe Appearance Package adds $495 to the price of the 500 Abarth. Buyers get a two-tone aesthetic with the choice of black, red, gray or white for the roof. The same shades then decorate the mirror caps, stripes, and spoiler.

Fiat made the bold decision to slice as much as $5,200 off the price of models in the 500 range for the 2017 mode year. For example, the Pop trim now starts at $15,990 after $995 destination, which is about $2,000 less than last year. An Abarth now goes for $20,990.

The company hoped that cutting the model’s price would benefit sales, and there have been signs of that strategy working. From January through April 2017, Fiat 500 deliveries totaled 5,221 units, which was 2-percent better than the same period last year. In 2016, total volume for the 500 dropped 36 percent to 15,437 examples of the retro-flavored model for the whole year.

Source: Fiat