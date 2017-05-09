The QX80 Monograph concept previewed an imposing future for Infiniti's largest SUV offering when it debuted at the New York Auto Show. But even with an all-new exterior and a futuristic cabin, the luxury marque is keeping the new model pretty old school when it debuts towards the end of the year.

In an interview with Motor Trend, Nissan Senior Vice President and President of Infiniti, Roland Krueger, said that the 2018 QX80 will ride on the same architecture as the outgoing model. That means the same chassis from 2011 will remain, as will the 5.6-liter V8 producing 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 413 pound-feet (559 Newton-meters) of torque, though Krueger suggests a smaller powertrain could come down that line.







The engine will be paired to a seven-speed automatic gearbox, and towing capacity will remain at or near 8,500 pounds (3,855 kilograms). Features like a self-leveling rear suspension and a multiline independent rear suspension will come standard, along with an optional body motion control system.

"[The QX80] is a very successful car," said Krueger, "And very successful architecture fits right into the market. When you look at powertrain, capacity for seven seats, it fits right in." The last time we saw a QX80 facelift was in 2014. This new update will carry over many design cues from the Monograph concept, both inside and out.

Along with the updated QX80, Krueger said that a range of new Infiniti products are in the works. The most notable of which coming in the form of an electric sports car, as well as a number of hybrid options down the line, and an all-new QX50 – the latter of which we've already seen testing.

Source: Motor Trend



