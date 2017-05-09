In 2008, Brian Vickers got behind the wheel of the number 83 Red Bull Toyota Camry as part of the Nascar Sprint Cup Series (now Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series). In doing so, Vickers would pilot this car in particular to a 14th place finish at Sonoma, and an 18th place finish at Watkins Glen.

The Red Bull livery would live on, in some form or another, until 2012. In that timeframe Vickers recorded five pole pole positions and a high finish of fifth place at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Now retired, the car is heading to auction where it could land in the hands of a private collector.







The Camry will cross the auction block as part of the Auctions America Auburn Spring sale in Indiana where it’s estimated to go for anywhere from $30,000 to $35,000 – not exactly worthy of breaking the bank. It was built under the "Car of Tomorrow" regulations following the 2007 season, and comes with a 5.86-liter pushrod V8 good for 700 horsepower (521 kilowatts) without the restrictor plate. Power is sent to all four wheels via a four-speed manual gearbox.

After leaving the track permanently in 2012, the car was sold to a private collection and restored to like-new condition by Gene Felton Racing for use in vintage racing events like Goodwood. The suspension and transmission are set up for use exclusively on road courses, though, it’s not exactly what we’d call "street legal."

Lucky for you, it won’t be the only rare racer crossing the block. The entirety of the Level 5 Motorsports Race Team will also be heading to auction at the same event, including five Ferraris, five IMSA racers, and a 996 Porsche, just to name a few. Whichever you do decide, there will be no shortage of race cars on display (and for sale).

Source: Auctions America via Carscoops



