The Jeep® brand is launching its North American marketing campaign for the all-new 2017 Jeep Compass on Thursday, May 4, 2017. The 360-degree marketing campaign will leverage television, print, radio, experiential, digital, in-cinema 3D, social and website channels, in addition to long-form video elements, as part of its launch. The 60-second “Recalculating” video can be viewed on the Jeep brand’s YouTube channel and across the brand’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The all-new 2017 Jeep Compass is available in dealerships now.

“The all-new 2017 Jeep Compass delivers a truly global compact SUV,” said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand and Ram Brand, FCA – Global. “Offering an unmatched combination of attributes that includes best-in-class 4x4 off-road capability, advanced fuel-efficient powertrains, superior on-road driving dynamics, innovative safety and advanced technology features, and premium and authentic Jeep design, it will be pivotal in reaching a broader audience of consumers. The addition of the all-new Jeep Compass to the brand’s SUV lineup continues to redefine and grow our stronger-than-ever Jeep portfolio.”

“The objective of our ‘Recalculating’ campaign is to establish global relevance for the all-new 2017 Jeep Compass within an extremely competitive CSUV category,” said Olivier Francois, Chief Marketing Officer, FCA. “We expect its message of life’s journey moving us in many directions to resonate with our millennial audience while staying true to the Jeep brand’s core value of freedom."

The 60-second “Recalculating” anthem spot features purposeful storytelling highlighting millennials (and those in broader life stages) navigating through the many twists and turns of life, with each shift in direction – from career changes, marriage, relocation and parenthood – inevitably creating new challenges and obstacles. Both invigorating and sometimes terrifying, each unfamiliar direction offers a new opportunity to discover, refine and express their identity to the world. The spot proclaims, “Whatever the destination, with the right compass as a guide, there are a million beautiful ever-changing ways to get us there.”

Following the debut of the 60-second spot “Recalculating,” four 30-second product spots will launch mid-May.

In addition to national broadcast (including primetime programming such as “Saturday Night Live,” “Modern Family,” “Law & Order,” “Super Store,” “The Bachelorette,” “Once Upon a Time” and “Dancing with the Stars”), the campaign also leverages print (GQ, Men’s Fitness, People, Shape and Wired), in-cinema 3D, digital advertising, CRM and experiential activations.

The global campaign will feature customized creative for each region, which will launch over the summer.

The “Recalculating” campaign was created by the Jeep brand in partnership with DDB Chicago.