Jeep is hoping to strike a chord with millennial buyers in its latest ad spot.
As the all-new Jeep Compass rolls out to dealerships nationwide, the American marque is asking owners to "Recalculate" their way of thinking with its new ad spot. The millennial-focused campaign, which debuted on May 4, takes a more serious approach in promoting the new compact SUV.
The one-minute ad sees millennial buyers facing a range of issues, from office jobs to unplanned pregnancies, all the while touting the new Compass’ ability to circumnavigate whatever life throws at you. The goal of the ad spot was to "establish global relevance" for the new compact crossover, says Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois, a segment Jeep has continually struggled to capture.
"The all-new 2017 Jeep Compass delivers a truly global compact SUV," says Mike Manley, Head of Jeep and Ram. "[The Compass] will be pivotal in reaching a broader audience of consumers. The addition of the all-new Jeep Compass to the brand’s SUV lineup continues to redefine and grow our stronger-than-ever Jeep portfolio."
As for the new Compass itself, Jeep’s second smallest offering behind the Renegade starts at $20,995 and comes standard with a 2.4-liter inline-four-cylinder TigerShark engine. Performance sits at 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts), 175 pound-feet (237 Newton-meters) of torque, and up to 30 miles-per-gallon on the U.S. scale, all paired to a new nine-speed automatic transmission. Of course, the Compass comes standard with all-wheel drive, which gives it the same off-road chops as its larger siblings, as we found out firsthand.
Source: Jeep