Andreas Preuninger leads development of Porsche’s GT cars like the recently refreshed GT3 and upcoming GT2, and he’s abundantly clear that the division has no intention to build hot versions of the Cayenne or Macan anytime soon. Preuninger sees Porsche’s GT lineup as being race cars for the road, and he believes that connection is vital for the division’s reputation among buyers.

“If we were to enter the Dakar rally with a Macan or Cayenne—something we have no plans to do—then maybe the Motorsport department would develop that car and bring it to the race. Then I would see a good excuse to make something for the street that is very close,” Preuninger told Car and Driver. “But to just use a badge on a Panamera or Cayenne to make it more attractive, for me, would not be credible. It would only be marketing, I don’t think that’s the right thing to do.”

Porsche’s GT division isn’t the only part of the company capable of building a performance machine, though. The existing Cayenne Turbo S packs an impressive rating of 570 horsepower (425 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters), and the automaker’s boss confirms an even more potent Turbo S E-Hybrid trim of the next-gen model. In the existing version for the Panamera, the drivetrain is good for 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters).

The range-topping Macan Turbo with Performance Package doesn’t lack for power with its biturbo 3.6-liter V6 with 440 hp (328 kW).

Preuninger’s team is currently quite busy with projects, too. Brand new photos show a 718 Cayman GT4 RS under development. Plus, there's a refreshed 911 GT3 RS with a huge, fixed wing and intakes in the hood. A rumor speculates Porsche might punch out the flat-six engine to 4.2 liters. The turbocharged GT2 has a similar body as the upcoming GT3 RS but with the addition of a massive tailpipe exiting at each corner of the rear bumper. Plus, mysterious spy photos reveal a 911 GT3 testing without a wing, which might point to a follow-up for the 911 R.

Source: Car and Driver