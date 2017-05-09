The new Porsche 911 GTS is good for 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts), a 0 to 60 mile-per-hour (96 kilometer per hour) time of about 3.7 seconds, and a top speed of 193 mph (310 kmh), making it pretty quick, relative to the competition. But tuners SpeedArt laugh in the face of factory performance – the shop’s new 911 Carrera S build is even quicker than that.

Under the hood is an extra 30 horsepower (22 kilowatts) and an extra 37 pound-feet of torque (50 Newton-meters). Total performance sits at 480 hp (358 kW) and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque, now allowing a sprint to 60 mph (96 kmh) in just 3.4 seconds, which is quicker than both the Carrera S and GTS.







That newfound performance is aided by a sport exhaust system with triple tailpipes and an active sound system – which you can listen to at the link. A set of 21-inch SpeedArt LSC Forged alloy wheels pair with an adjustable sport suspension, a new rear wing, and an unique "twin-blue-design" exterior wrap, which is almost reminiscent of Bugatti styling.

Inside, the 911 follows a similar unique styling approach. The red and blue plaid seats and matching dash and door-panel stitching are part of the "modern-retro-style" implemented by the shop, which gives this aftermarket 911 a feel similar to some Singer products. The rest of the cabin remains stock, though nonetheless a nice place to be.







SpeedArt doesn’t say how much the package will cost on top of the standard 911. Brand new, the GTS has a starting price of $119,000, while the Carrera S comes in a little cheaper at $103,400. Expect the sum total of the package, with the cost of the 911, to come closer to $120,000.

Source: SpeedArt



