Mercedes-Benz moves into the pickup market later this year when assembly of the X-Class begins at the Renault-Nissan plant in Barcelona, Spain. A new video reveals a heavily camouflaged, though seemingly in fully production spec, example of the truck on the road in Germany.

For the production version of the pickup, Mercedes’ stylists don’t diverge much from the pair of Concept X-Class pickups from last year. The camouflage here hides the grille, but earlier spy photos reveal a two-bar layout that’s straight from the design study. The headlights are boxier than the sweptback units on the concepts but retain the LED running lights running over the top. At the rear, vertical taillights feature bracket-shaped LEDs.

There are no photos that fully reveal the interior yet, but the concepts indicate that the cabin might be quite posh. While hauling a load of mulch in the bed, a driver could enjoy high-end materials like Nappa leather and polished aluminum trim.

The X-Class rides on the same platform as the Nissan Navara and Renault Alaskan. However, Mercedes claims that tweaks make the truck feel more like a part of the German brand, rather than a badge-engineered product. Top-spec models would pair a V6 turbodiesel and all-wheel drive. The drivetrain would allow for at least a 2,430-pound (1,102-kilogram) payload and 7,720 pounds (3,502 kg) of towing capacity. Four-cylinder engines would power trims lower in the lineup.

Mercedes doesn’t intend to enter the performance truck market by putting AMG on the job of tuning the X-Class. The company doesn’t think the market is large enough to warrant the model.

The X-Class also won’t be arriving at dealers in the United States. The country’s pickup market is already fiercely competitive, and the mid-size market is only heating up with the upcoming introduction of the Ford Ranger.

However, there are early signs that the X-Class could be hugely successful elsewhere. Demand was so high in the United Kingdom that the company began taking reservations for the truck before the production version even premiered.

