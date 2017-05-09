Hyundai has been teasing its new small crossover for a while now and by the looks of it an official reveal is right around a corner. Getting its name from a region in Hawaii, the Kona was caught on camera the other day without any sort of camouflage while shooting an ad in Lisbon, Portugal. The slender upper lights might make you think of a Jeep Cherokee or a Citroën C4 Cactus, but overall the design is original and as quirky as they get.

It will have to go up against the equally polarizing Nissan Juke and more conventionally designed subcompact crossovers in a hugely competitive segment. Like most models fighting in this class, chances are it will be available strictly with a front-wheel-drive layout. The Kona will allegedly be largely based on the i20 supermini, but with the engines sourced from the larger i30. Hyundai’s designers have done a good job at hiding the model’s roots since there aren’t any similarities between the Kona and the i20, although one could say the taillights look somewhat familiar.







In typical CUV fashion, the Kona gets an increased ground clearance and plastic body cladding around the wheel arches and on the lower areas of both bumpers. With this being a car used for promotional purposes, it’s safe to say we’re looking at a range-topping version with all the bells and whistles. The two-tone paint with a predominantly orange body contrasted by a black glossy roof is a sign this is an upper-spec model.







If you’re finding the Kona’s design too flamboyant, Kia’s equivalent version reportedly called “Stonic” will have a more down-to-earth appearance judging by recent spy shots.

Hyundai might host the public debut of the Kona in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show, but an online reveal is expected to occur in the coming months, if not weeks.