In 2006, General Motors announced it has plans to cease the production of the Hummer H1 following 24 years on the market. Due to new emissions standards, the model was discontinued shortly after and the last examples were produced in July 2006.

But now VLF Automotive, the company created by former GM chairman Bob Lutz, where Henrik Fisker also works, is bringing the civilian version of the Humvee back to life thanks to a new project. Since Hummer is still a trademark of GM, the new product is called the Humvee C-Series.

The resurrected vehicle is the idea of Humvee Export, a five-person collaboration between Hummer enthusiasts and entrepreneurs, which contacted VLF to assemble the trucks with General Motors powertrains.

“There’s a niche market,” president John Costin said. “There are people who want to have the most fun at five or six miles per hour.”

Unfortunately, the Humvee C-Series won’t be available in the United States, since it does not fall under the Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act. The machine is now more than 25 years old, but, technically, is still in production. Instead of America, it will be offered in Africa, Europe, the Middle East and, as of January next year, China.

“If they’ve got everything else, why shouldn’t they have one of these?” Costin added.

According to Humvee Export, the new C-Series is “the Humvee the world has been waiting for” and combines “superior craftsmanship with ultimate functionality, as well as industry-topping mobility technology.”







The revived Hummer H1 made its official debut in Shanghai last month, where it was announced it will be offered in three trim levels – Bravo, Charlie, and Delta. A total of four GM engines will be available, including a 6.5-liter V8 with 190 horsepower, 205 hp, and 250 hp, as well as a 6.2-liter gasoline V8 with 430 hp.

Source: Humvee Export via Car and Driver