Speed Academy has now presented its road ready, all-electric Blue Lightning – a converted Lotus Evora, equipped with a Tesla Model S powertrain and two Chevrolet Volt batteries.

After about five months, Blue Lightning is almost fully ready, and all that remains is a month or so of track tests, as racing brakes and power steering are still on the to-do list.

Anyway, some ≈460 hp has been measured on the dyno, making the acceleration of this tiny car … uh, violent. It literally strikes the neck.

In the background of the video, the Star Trek sound is via the electric powertrain (which hopefully is dampened somewhat in the future).