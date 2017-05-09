As we reported last month, the best-selling member of the 4 Series family is the Gran Coupe sedan. According to statistics from CarSalesBase, which uses data from manufacturers and JATO, the situation is identical with the larger 6 Series range – last year, the Gran Coupe accounted for more than 50 percent of the total 6 Series sales, followed by the Cabrio and Coupe. So, apparently, the coupes in BMW’s coupe model series are not selling well these days.

Given that, it’s no surprise that the Bavarian manufacturer has decided to stop production of the 6 Series Coupe. The interesting part here is that this has happened in February this year and BMW still hasn’t disclosed this information officially. Road & Track says a spokesman for the company confirmed the production end of the 6 Series Coupe and also revealed the model is still available to order in some markets.







At this point, it’s unclear whether the 6 Series Coupe will get a direct successor or the model will be killed off after two generations. Since last year, word on the street says BMW will replace the coupe with a revival of the 8 Series – and our spies have already caught several coupe and convertible prototypes cold weather testing. Interestingly, the next generation 5 Series GT could be introduced as the new 6 Series GT.

Back to the current 6 Series Coupe, a quick check at BMW’s U.S. official site shows the model is no longer available in America. The brand only offers the Gran Coupe four-door sedan, the Convertible, and the Alpina B6. However, BMW Germany has the full 6 Series range on sale, including the 6 Series Coupe and M6 Coupe.

