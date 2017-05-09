Hide press release Show press release

Fiery-red Fire Engines: Opel Insignia Sports Tourer and Opel Vivaro Rescue Vehicles at “RETTmobil 2017”

Mobile command vehicle: Opel Insignia Sports Tourer in fire department outfit

Fire department personnel carrier: Opel Vivaro tailored ex works

Rüsselsheim. Opel will show two new emergency service vehicles at the 17th RETTmobil in Fulda. An Insignia Sports Tourer mobile command vehicle and a Vivaro personnel carrier will make their debuts at the international rescue and mobility exhibition. RETTmobil is open to visitors Wednesday through Friday from 09.00CET until 17.00CET. Just like last year, Opel will present its newcomers at booth 505 in tent 5. The expert staff at the Opel stand is ready to inform visitors about the carmaker’s broad portfolio of emergency vehicles and other vehicle conversion options. The emergency service vehicles are made by Opel Special Vehicles in Rüsselsheim.

As fast as the fire department: The Opel Insignia Sports Tourer

Opel is showing the fire department command vehicle with flagship equipment. The Insignia Sports Tourer comes with a 191 kW/260 hp turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine (NEDC fuel consumption: urban 11.5 l/100 km, extra-urban 7.1 l/100 km, combined 8.7 l/100 km, 199 g/km CO 2 ). It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.5 seconds and has a top speed of 245 km/h. The Insignia can always transfer its power to the road thanks to its intelligent all-wheel drive with torque vectoring. This is especially important when the roads are wet or snowy. Furthermore, drivers can enjoy the new 8-speed automatic transmission, which allows them to keep their hands on the steering wheel even in the most dangerous situations. The Sports Tourer is equipped with a special signal system and LED front flashers to ensure that it arrives on site safely. In addition, a tailored equipment carrier in the spare wheel well of the trunk ensures safe storage of radio and fire-fighting related additional equipment.

All aboard: The Opel Vivaro for nine fire fighters

Elsewhere, Opel will also display their light commercial vehicle bestseller at the RETTmobil. The Vivaro Combi fire department personnel carrier has a gross permissible weight of 2.9 tons and can carry up to nine people. Under the hood it can rely on the 107 kW/145 hp 1.6 BiTurbo (NEDC diesel consumption: urban 6.6 l/100 km, extra-urban 5.4 l/100 km, combined 5.9 l/100 km, 152 g/km CO 2 ). In general, the 5.40 meter long L2 variant of the Vivaro impresses with good driving performance, ample space, a high load capacity and comfort in abundance. Up front, it comes with a three-way adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support along with a double bench-seat. Removable three-seat-benches in the second and third row ensure plenty of knee room – which is especially important for quick ingress and egress. A mesh installed behind the third row of seats protects the fire fighters from equipment stored in the trunk in extreme driving situations.

Just like the Insignia command vehicle the Vivaro is equipped with an LED special signal systems with the obligatory siren. Furthermore it catches other road users’ attention with its front and rear flashers. Thanks to a built-in preliminary radio communication set-up, the fire fighters can connect their various devices individually.

The eye-catching signal graphics of both vehicles on display come from design112. The Hessian company has been specialized in special decals for two decades and works closely with Opel Special Vehicles.