A beefy 260-hp gasoline engine ensures the car gets to the scene of the fire as fast as possible.
The new Opel Insignia Sports Tourer is arguably one of the best-looking midsize wagons in the business and it's just as appealing dressed up as a mobile command vehicle. You can check it out beginning with tomorrow until Friday at the 2017 RETTmobil event organized in Fulda, Germany where it shares the spotlight with a Vivaro also wearing a similar fire department outfit.
The VW Passat Variant’s rival is being showcased in the hottest (pun intended) version available today: the 260-hp model featuring a strong turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine generating 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. It goes from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in only seven and a half seconds and will max out at 245 kph (152 mph), thus making it the quickest and fastest Insignia of the bunch at the moment. It goes without saying this version will eventually be outpaced by the range-topping OPC due likely next year.
Whether it’s raining or snowing, this Insignia Sports Tourer reporting for fire department duty won’t have a problem with grip as the 260-hp model comes as standard with an all-wheel-drive system boasting torque vectoring. In charge of channeling the engine’s power to both axles is a newly developed eight-speed automatic, prompting Opel to say it allows drivers to “keep their hands on the steering wheel even in the most dangerous situations” on their way to a fire.
Aside from the typical livery you’d expect from a rescue vehicle, the wagon has also been fitted with a bespoke signal system as well as front-mounted LED flashers to alert everyone nearby about its presence. As a final touch, the spare wheel has been removed to free up room for a special storage space carrying a radio system as well as the necessary fire-fighting-related kit.
Source: Opel