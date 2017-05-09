You knew it is eventually going to happen and we knew it too – Lancia is no longer selling vehicles outside its home market. There’s still no official statement from the company yet, but the brand’s sites in several European countries were taken down during the last weekend.

“Thanks for your interest in Lancia. Already own a Lancia? Click here for after-sales service.”

That’s all the sites in Germany, France, The Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and other big European countries are currently displaying. If you have interest in the brand, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will kindly ask you to visit the pages of other marques from its portfolio, like Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Jeep. In smaller markets like Romania, Serbia, and Bulgaria there’s no official site of Lancia.

The Italian site of the manufacturer is still working and is even listing a special offer that expires on May 31. There’s a possibility this could be your absolutely last chance to buy a brand new Lancia, as there are no clear indications regarding its future.







Once a legendary brand, Lancia is currently selling only one model – the Fiat 500-based Ypsilon, which is promoted as a “fashion city car.” The Delta, Thema, and Voyager models were axed in 2014 and 2015, when Fiat decided to reorganize Lancia into “an Italy-driven brand.”

If you’ve been in Italy in the last couple of years, you’ve probably noticed there’s a lot of Ypsilons still driven in countless color schemes – and that’s actually the power of the cute model, as the marque offers literally at least a hundred customization options.

But we are sure everybody’s missing the old Lancia with cars like the Delta Integrale, Stratos, Kappa, Thema, and many more. We’ll never forget the glorious years of the brand with concept vehicles like the Stratos Zero, Medusa, Gamma Olgiata, Kayak, and Dialogos.

Goodbye, Lancia. You will be missed!

Source: RanWhenParked