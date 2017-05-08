Another day, another upstart hoping to disrupt the established sports car hierarchy. In this case, Agile Automotive out of Denmark is citing its new SC sports car as a "Lotus rival," and it has the performance to back it up… at least on paper.

Two models will reportedly be available at launch: the road-going SC122, pictured here in orange and beige, and the track-focused SCX, pictured in black. The two cars will be built atop a custom carbon fiber chassis, and will come with a range of varying performance options to boot.

The SCX will opt for a Toyota 2.0-liter engine good for either 178 or 274 horsepower (132 or 204 kilowatts) – the latter will come courtesy of an added supercharger. The more powerful SC122, meanwhile, will use a 3.5-liter V6 good for 419 hp (312 kW). Both cars will tip the scales at 600 and 850 kilograms (1,322 and 1,873 pounds) respectively, the SCX being the lighter of the two.

Both options will come with either a standard five-speed manual or a seven-speed sequential transmission. The carbon fiber chassis will be built by F1 veterans House of Composites specifically for use in the two models, and the engine will be placed in the middle, per any good sports car. The stripped-down SCX can be optioned out with "unnecessary" features like a windshield or roof in the pursuit of lightness.

The verdict is still out on details regarding price, availability, and most importantly, legitimacy. But if we’re to believe all the renders and details available on the website, Agile could build a serious sports car competitor. We'll know more when we see the car in the flesh sheet metal rather than just a digital rendering.

Source: Agile Automotive



