Volkswagen’s test drivers have been lapping the Nürburgring in the company’s upcoming Polo-based crossover. A new video catches the CUV driving around the track in anger, and it looks like quite a nimble machine.

The test mule in this clip wears similar camouflage as in previous spy shots. The design features a narrow grille and headlights. A thick C-pillar and raked rear glass lend extra style in the back, too. This test mule also has a raised spoiler on the roof. The rendering below imagines a possible look for the production version.







Like the upcoming, next-generation Polo, the crossover rides on a small version of VW’s MQB platform. The shared underpinnings let the pair use some of the same powertrains, too. Buyers should be able to pick from a range of three- and four-cylinder turbocharged engines. The top-of-the-range versions may be available with all-wheel drive, but most models would send output to the front.



During VW’s recent annual meeting, the company showed a product timeline that went through the end of the year. The Golf-based T-Roc crossover arrives in August, but the Polo-based CUV doesn’t premiere this year, according to the firm’s schedule.

Given the company’s plan and the next-gen Polo’s debut in June, the small crossover will likely debut in the early portion of 2018. It’ll be part of 19 CUVs that VW will have in its global lineup by the end of 2025. The Atlas and long-wheelbase Tiguan Allspace are among the new additions. Plus, Europe gets to see the new Touareg in November. A version of the I.D. Crozz might eventually see the road, too.

Video Source: Carspotter Jeroen