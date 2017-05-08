Hide press release Show press release

LAND ROVER CELEBRATES RANGE ROVER EVOQUE LANDMARK WITH SPECIAL EDITION

To celebrate six years of success, Land Rover has announced a new Special Edition model. The Evoque Landmark is available in a vibrant Moraine Blue colour – inspired by the turquoise lakes of the Canadian Rocky Mountains.



More than 600,000 Range Rover Evoque models have been built at UK plant

Evoque Landmark Special Edition celebrates six years of compact luxury SUV success

80% of UK-built Evoque models exported to 130 markets around the world

Evoque is the most decorated Range Rover, winning more than 200 awards

Stunning design details, including vibrant Moraine Blue colour, mark the Special Edition model apart



Land Rover’s Halewood production plant in the UK has built 600,000 units of the Evoque in just six years, bringing Range Rover luxury and refinement to new customers around the world.

Demand is still increasing for the pioneering luxury compact SUV that delivers critically-acclaimed design, desirability and all-terrain capability to the segment it created in 2011.



Six years after going on sale, sales reached an all-time high for a single month with almost 18,000 units sold in March 2017.



Evoque also has Range Rover's largest trophy cabinet: the model has won more than 200 awards, including ‘Best Compact SUV’ in Germany, France, Spain and Brazil as recently as 2016.



Priced from £39,000* in the UK, the Special Edition will make its global debut at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on 10 May, when orders will open.

The Evoque Landmark Edition is also available in Yulong White and Corris Grey. It has a dynamic body kit and grey exterior design details including a Carpathian Grey contrast panoramic roof, 19-inch Gloss Dark Grey alloy wheels and Graphite Atlas grille, bonnet, fender vent and tailgate lettering. Dark grey accents continue on the interior in the form of brushed satin centre console trim finishers surrounded by grained Ebony leather seats with contrasting Light Lunar stitching and a perforated mid-section.



The Landmark Special Edition has a dynamic body kit and grey exterior design details. Dark grey accents continue on the interior in the form of brushed satin centre console trim finishers.



An Evoque rolls off the Halewood production line every 170 seconds, with Evoque Convertible also being produced in Halewood since 2016. Most are for export to one of 130 markets, with additional manufacturing in China and Brazil to meet local market demand. In fact, 80 per cent of UK-built Evoque models are exported, finding owners across the globe from Monaco to Manila. Jaguar Land Rover is one of the UK's largest exporters and generates around 80 per cent of its revenue from overseas sales.



"What makes Evoque so special is its relevance. The design remains modern and fresh. The Evoque is widely acknowledged to have brought a whole new youthful generation of buyers into the Range Rover brand, including more women. Its success was clear from the start and gave us the confidence to break new ground, which you can see with vehicles like the Evoque Convertible. This Landmark Special Edition is a celebration of six years of success so far."



GERRY MCGOVERN

LAND ROVER CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER



The Landmark Special Edition comes with Land Rover’s latest technology including the optional 10-inch InControl Touch Pro system featuring apps such as Spotify and a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot. The Remote Premium app for a smartphone or smart watch lets owners check the fuel level, lock status, location and even pre-heat or cool the cabin. Those wanting an even more enhanced Evoque infotainment experience can opt for Touch Pro Services, which offer real-time traffic mapping, satellite and ‘street level’ views and a ‘Live Apps’ sidebar with weather, news headlines, a flight tracker and more.**