The beautiful blue paint takes inspiration from lakes in the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

The Land Rover Range Rover Evoque has been a massive success for the brand by moving over 600,000 units over the last six years. As a celebration of this triumph, the firm will launch the Evoque Landmark Special Edition that will come in Moraine Blue.

As contrast for the bright body, the Evoque Landmark features a Carpathian Grey roof and Graphite Atlas trim on the grille, hood, fender vents, and tailgate lettering. The 19-inch wheels feature a Gloss Dark Grey finish. The combination of light and dark is quite attractive.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Special Edition


Buyers will also be able to get the Landmark Special Edition in Yulong White and Corris Grey. The cerulean blue is the signature color, though. 

Moving inside, special edition models have Ebony leather upholstery with contrasting Light Lunar stitching. The center console also has attractive dark gray trim with a brushed-satin finish. The generally optional 10-inch infotainment system with a 4G hotspot is standard on the Landmark. The company’s available Touch Pro Services also add support for real-time traffic mapping and navigation.

More Land Rover Range Rover Evoque News:

The Evoque Landmark Special Edition will debut at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 10, and prices will start at 39,000 pounds ($50,430 at current exchange rates). However, a photo shows the vehicle in left-hand drive, which suggests the possibility of the model coming to other markets. Motor has reached out to Land Rover for further details.

Land Rover introduced the Evoque in 2011. The company is currently working on a new generation. Spy photos still only show test mules underneath the current crossover, but the company definitely plans to make the next version wider. A hybrid also appears to be part of the lineup.

Source: Land Rover

Be part of something big