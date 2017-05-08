The Dubai Police Department may be best known for its over-the-top antics when it comes to choosing patrol cars, ranging from BMWs to Bugattis. But in this case, the police force is in the news for an entirely different reason: awarding two "safe drivers" as part of the department’s white points system.

As part of the annual award ceremony, the Dubai PD gives out more than 2,000 prizes for safe driving throughout the UAE. The ceremony was held this past weekend at the Habtoor Grand Resort in Dubai, with high-ranking officials like the Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, and the head of the Federal National Council in attendance.

Taking home the two highest safe driver honors were Bilal Atiq Bilal, and Sara Juma Rabee Khwaidem. The centerpiece of the award included a pair of gold model cars – the likeness of which vaguely resemble McLaren P1s. The other 2,000 honorees in attendance took home various awards.

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief, Major-General Abdullah Al Marri, says that the white point system encourages safe driving throughout the country, which helps in achieving their eventual goal of zero accident deaths by the year 2020. The safe driving award, Al Marri hopes, will encourage others to do the same.

It is all a bit ironic, though, considering Dubai is known for its extravagant supercars – both for civilian and official use. The Dubai PD has been pictured with patrol cars like a Bugatti Veyron, a BMW i8, a Lexus RC F, and a McLaren 650S, the latter of which was caught on film racing a drone. Looks like they’re using the "do as we say, not as we do" style of policing, not that we're complaining.

Source: Dubai Police



