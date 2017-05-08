According to Reuters, a LinkedIn recruiting poster shows that the electric automaker is set to fill positions for 15 different types of engineers at its Fremont, California plant. The jobs are primarily related to automated equipment and robotics, which are being utilized to up the factory’s output capacity ahead of Model 3 production, and Tesla’s imminent ramp up to 500,000 vehicles per year by the end of next year.

Tesla is advertising the hiring event on LinkedIn, which will take place from May 5-8 in Monterrey, Mexico. The country is home to 19 auto plants from the likes of General Motors, Volkswagen, and FCA, among others. Some automakers have recently pulled out of the area, others have downsized, and still others have a wealth of trained, educated engineers that may welcome the opportunity to move elsewhere, strengthen their resume, and broaden their reach.

President of SAE International noted that there is currently a shortage of engineers. The fact that Tesla is having to look to Mexico proves this, and also that there is a lack of talent in many areas. He said:





“There are many more jobs than engineers, this is an engineering problem across the board.”



Other automakers have made a point of bringing engineers in from Mexico, to fill the gap. But it is very uncommon for these employees to stay in the U.S. full time. Generally, they are recruited in for an assignment, and then eventually return to the Mexican plant. Tesla is actively recruiting what appears to be permanent engineers. Perhaps it’s partly because Tesla VP of Production – former Audi exec Peter Hochholdinger – was successful in launching Audi’s factory in Puebla, Mexico, prior to coming to Tesla.







The Silicon Valley electric automaker’s senior technical recruiter, David Johnson, is specifically looking for engineers that can handle “Body in White” manufacturing. This is a process that deals with welding the vehicle’s outer frame. Another Tesla employee also posted on LinkedIn:





“Check this out if you are interested to work with the most complex and automated equipment in our Fremont plant! We are looking for controls, robotic and weld engineers!”



