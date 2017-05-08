Marc Marquez has already won four M cars.

A watered-down GTS without the intricate water injection system, BMW’s new M4 CS will be short-lived as only 3,000 units will be assembled over the course of two years. BMW will be making at least 3,001 cars since this lovely example finished San Marino Blue Metallic won’t be sold to a customer. Instead, the hardcore coupe will be handed over at the end of the MotoGP season to the fastest qualifier.

The Bavarians have been giving new M cars to top MotoGP riders since 2003 and the latest prize was unveiled last weekend during the Spanish Grand Prix organized in Jerez de la Frontera. Marc Marquez is making the most out of BMW’s reward program considering he’s been named the best qualifier throughout a season no less than four times already. As a consequence, he drove home in the past few years the following M models: M6 Coupe in 2013, M4 Coupe in 2014, M6 Convertible in 2015, and a Long Beach Blue M2 in 2016.

2017 represents BMW’s 19th season as the “Official Car of MotoGP” and for this year its fleet of M-flavored cars includes the M2, M3, and M4 GTS acting as safety cars along with two X5 Ms serving their duties as medical cars. The safety officer gets to drive an M5, while two BMW S 1000 RRs are the safety bikes this year.

2018 BMW M4 CS

As a refresher, the BMW M4 CS is now the new top dog in the 4 Series family and comes as standard with the Competition Package and exclusively with a seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox. Its straight-six 3.0-liter engine delivers 460 horsepower and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters), which is enough for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) run in 3.9 seconds and a top speed electronically governed at 174 mph (280 kph).

Compared to a DCT-equipped M4, the new CS is 70 pounds (32 kilograms) lighter thanks to the implementation of more carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) on the outside and compacted natural fibers on the inside where there’s a single-zone climate system and a bespoke sound system. Rounding off the changes are the more aerodynamic body, lightweight 19-inch front & 20-inch rear wheels, upgraded suspension, and fancy OLED taillights.

The recently facelifted M2 Coupe is next in line to receive the CS treatment and it will likely arrive in 2018.

Source: BMW

