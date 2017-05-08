Recently crowned the fastest front-wheel-drive production car at the Nürburgring, the new Honda Civic Type R will hit U.K. dealers in July. Built in Britain at the Swindon factory, the new hot hatch was unveiled in production guise back in March at the Geneva Motor Show and aims to deliver “the most rewarding drive” in its class, regardless if you’re on a track or on a public road.

The entry-level trim will set you back £30,995 (or $40,172), while the higher-spec GT level will command a £2,000 ($2,600) premium. For that extra money, Honda will throw in additional standard goodies like dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging, upgraded sound system, and LED front fog lights. The more expensive version also features Honda Connect with Garmin Navigation as well as an auto-dimming rearview mirror and cross traffic monitor.

And while extra equipment is nice and all, what really matters when talking about performance models are the oily bits. Its heart and soul is a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with 306 horsepower (228 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. The V-TEC’s oomph is channeled to the front axle exclusively through a revised six-speed manual transmission configured with shorter gear ratios.

Honda U.K. mentions orders are already being taken for the Civic Type R, even though customers haven’t actually had the chance yet to take the car for a test drive. Available strictly as a five-door model, the Renault Megane RS rival can also be purchased at £299 ($387) a month with a three-year 5.9% contract for the base version.

In United States, pricing is expected to begin from approximately $35,000 for the Touring version, which will actually be the sole trim level for the 2017MY. Next year, a new entry-level model is expected to join the lineup with a more attainable price tag.

Note: Raw conversion from British pounds to U.S. dollars. Does not take into account differences in tax.

Source: Honda