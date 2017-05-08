First production EV will be launched in 2020.

The echo of the Dieselgate still resounds and Volkswagen wants to make us forget the TDI ever existed. In November last year the brand announced “the biggest change process in Volkswagen's history" and now declares it wants to become “the world market leader in e-mobility.”

While this is quite a bold statement, the German company has a clear vision how to achieve it – it plans to sell no less than one million electric cars per year by 2025. The start will be given in 2020, when the first EV from the I.D. family will be launched. Following this Zwickau-produced model, three more members will join the range in the next five years.

Interestingly, Volkswagen’s new ambitions are actually a step back from its initial plans. In November the company said it will have more than 30 entirely electric cars by 2025 with targeted annual sales of two-three million units.

VW's I.D. concepts:


The first to arrive on the market will be an EV that could be as important to the brand as the classic Beetle or the Golf, as Volkswagen explained during the debut of the I.D. concept in September last year in Paris. This vehicle will be based on the Modular Electric Drive Kit, which will be used by the other three EVs too.

Volkswagen I.D. Concept Paris Motor Show
VW I.D. Crozz concept
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept

         The trio of I.D. concepts - the I.D. concept, the I.D. Crozz concept, and the I.D. Buzz concept


But before that, Volkswagen will continue to expand its SUV lineup, which has a key role in the brand’s product strategy. VW wants to “significantly strengthen its presence in this segment” and to
“expand the global model range” from the initial two to 19 SUV‘s. Simply said, in about eight years from now the marque will have no less than 19 crossovers and SUVs on the market.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen is desperately trying to save money and a recent report indicated the Beetle and Scirocco could be retired soon with no direct successors planned. Also, the company is exploring a possible sale of Ducati motorcycle brand and is reportedly contacting potential buyers.

Source: Volkswagen

Be part of something big