Australian drifter and blogger Alexi moved to Japan in 2008 to pursue his passion for going sideways in a car. He recently heard rumors in the local community concerning a totaled third-generation Toyota Supra left for dead in an “undisclosed location” somewhere in the mountains. He only had a “rough idea” of the car’s whereabouts, but in the end he managed to find it at the bottom of a very steep hillside mostly covered in leaves.

Taking into account the rear window was completely smashed and the driver’s door was open, the Supra’s cabin has been exposed to the elements and as a consequence it’s in a pretty bad shape. Not only that, but some of the parts are missing, such as the steering wheel and the driver’s seat. An amalgam of leaves, rocks, and spider webs suggests this A70 was abandoned many years ago.

As a matter of fact, someone commenting on YouTube claims to know what happened and he says it’s been sitting there since way back in 1992. The driver was speeding when he lost control of the Supra and went down that hill before coming to a halt in this spot where it’s been sitting presumably for the last 25 years. The owner did have plans to rescue the car, but “he eventually forgot about it” and decided in the end to simply abandon it. Bear in mind this information can’t be verified at this point, so take his comment with the proverbial grain of salt.

The roll cage suggests this A70 was raced during its life and also that it might have been subjected to other upgrades, but it’s difficult to know for sure. Surprisingly, the body doesn’t look half bad and the car seems to have its wheels, which makes us even more curious about what really happened to this poor Supra.