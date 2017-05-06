Virtus (Polo Sedan) coming to South America late this year.

The Volkswagen core brand had its annual meeting at home in Wolfsburg, Germany this week to talk primarily about its “Transform 2025+” business plan focusing on hybrid and electric vehicles. That wasn’t the only item on the agenda as VW also revealed what’s in tow for 2017 in terms of new models. It reconfirmed plans to begin production of the all-new Polo in June, which likely means the supermini will be revealed in full in the weeks to come.

2018 VW Polo teaser
2018 VW T-Roc spy photo

The Golf-based T-Roc compact crossover will hit the assembly line for European markets from August at the factory in Palmela, Portugal. That means we should expect the wraps to come off in the next couple of months. VW has already confirmed the T-Roc will also be available in United States from 2019.

VW Touareg 2017


As for the larger next-gen Touareg luxury SUV in European flavor, it’s all set to enter production phase in November at the plant in Bratislava, Slovakia. We’ll probably it see it in the metal at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, although an online reveal might occur a few weeks sooner.

The adjacent roadmap also contains details about two other new products. First, the Virtus is going to take the shape of a Polo Sedan for South America and it will be made beginning with November. A month later, a new Jetta for North American markets will celebrate its start of production.

VW announced during the meeting its SUV push will continue in the years to come and the core brand is going to have no less than 19 models of this type by the end of the decade.

There’s no word about the return of the Phaeton, which means the newly launched Arteon featured during the meeting will serve as the company’s range topper for a few years. The fullsize sedan is now expected to make a comeback around 2020 and most likely it will be available as a pure electric model.

Source: Volkswagen

