“Fanatically maintained,” this pristine Audi Sport Quattro is a rare opportunity to own a piece of history since only 164 road-going cars were ever sold even though a total of 214 units were actually made to meet homologation requirements. Built on December 17, 1984, it has been driven for 90,500 kilometers (56,234 miles) and is now in need of a new home should you have the means to buy this legend with the four-ring logo.

Set to be sold by RM Sotheby’s, the car is not completely original since within two years after its birth it went back to Audi’s factory in Ingolstadt, Germany to have its aluminum alloy engine block replaced with a steel block. That’s actually good news considering the original block was known to be prone to cracking as well as porous.

In 2010, the Sport Quattro stopped by MTM Mayer to have its engine overhauled as well as go through other tweaks. At that time, the turbocharged five-cylinder, 2.1-liter was rated to have 343 horsepower (256 kilowatts), which was actually more than Audi’s official rating of 306 hp (225 kW). As for torque, it stood at 348 Newton-meters (257 pound-feet), so just about the same as the original 350 Nm (258 lb-ft).

It has been locked up in a warehouse for the past seven years and according to RM Sotheby’s the car has covered less than 10,000 km (6,213 miles) in the last decade. Before being shipped to its new rightful owner, the Sport Quattro will be subjected to a full inspection from Audi and will go through all the necessary changes — including new belts — to make sure it’s going to be in top-notch condition.

It will go down under the hammer on May 27 at the Villa Erba sale on the shores of Lake Como in Italy. The auction house estimates it will fetch anywhere between €300,000 and €350,000 (about $330,000 and $385,000).

As a final note, RM Sotheby’s sold last year a 1986 Sport Quattro (pictured above) built in U.K. specification and driven for 52,580 km (32,672 miles) for a cool £403,200 ($536,000 at that time).

Photos: Dirk de Jager / RM Sotheby’s