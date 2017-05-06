When you think of SUVs in general, a few names usually spring to mind. Chances are this is one of them since it's one of the most well-known models in the segment. It has been around since the early 1990s and the prototype you are seeing here getting a drink at a gas station was for the third generation introduced in the mid-2000s. Although it was aimed primarily at the U.S. market, the model was also sold in other parts of the world where it was available with a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine sourced from Mercedes-Benz, so here’s another hint: it doesn’t have the three-pointed star badge behind that Volvo-like camo’d grille.

A minor facelift was implemented for 2008 bringing some discreet cosmetic tweaks here and there, but nothing to write home about. A more important change was the significantly upgraded V8 featuring a lot more horsepower and also additional torque compared to the pre-facelift version.

This generation was retired in 2010 when it had to make room for the new one, which is still on sale today. Despite being around for an extended amount of time, the current model still has a couple of years left in it and the lineup was recently expanded to include a new range topper with an absurd amount of power. As a matter of fact, it actually has close to 300 more hp than the strongest version of the generation spied here some 12-13 years ago.

Check back tomorrow morning (GMT) to find out the answer to this week’s spy photo riddle. Meanwhile, you can guess the make and model of this fully camouflaged prototype in the comments section below. Shouldn’t be that hard.

Photo: CarPix