The thought of owning an original Lamborghini Countach should be more than enough to make your wallet shutter. Now imagine that nearly every inch of the iconic supercar’s trim is plated in 23-karat gold. Yeah. As part of the upcoming RM Sotheby’s Villa Erba sale, this gold-plated Lamborghini will take center stage.

It’s one of just two examples that came from the factory with a gold interior. No, this wasn’t some aftermarket hack job. It was introduced new in 1987, and came finished in a white exterior and a white leather interior to offset the gold accents. Everything from the steering column, to the gated shifter, to the instrument cluster is coated in 23-karat gold.







The car was delivered new to the U.S., where it kept a residence for a number of years before being imported to Japan. It was eventually taken in by its current Dutch consigner, who set about restoring it to like new condition.

The Countach was sent to Lamborghini Polo for a full engine-out restoration. Completely stripped of bare metal, it was refinished in the original white over white combination, including of its original 23-karat gold trim. It was the first Countach ever restored by Polo.

Questionable gold plating aside, the Countach is still an ‘80s performance tour de force. A high-spec 5000 QV, brand new it produced 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque courtesy of a naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V12.

Early estimates suggest it could go for anywhere from €475,000 to €575,000 ($521,949 to $631,833), which makes sense given its lineage alone, not to mention all that added bling. It will headline the upcoming RM Sotheby’s Villa Erba sale, which will take place on May 27, 2017.

Source: RM Sotheby's



