Here’s something you don’t see every day, even if you’re the kind of person that has $4 million in spare cash for impulse car purchases. That’s what this 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C SS is expected to bring later this month when it goes up for auction later this month at RM Sotheby’s Villa Arba sale in Italy. This iconic French-built ‘teardrop’ coupe is said to be one of just two with the fully enclosed front fenders. The other one belonged to Princess Stella of Karputhala, so yeah, this just isn’t some neat-o Craigslist find.

This particular car left the Talbot factory in November 1937, and according to the history posted on RM Sothby’s website, lived a fairly sedate life. It was presumed hidden during World War II, after which it was registered in Switzerland in 1946 and given a new convertible body. It changed hands again in 1966 and again in 1987 to the current owner, who elected to return the classic ride to its original hard top configuration in 2000. Tragically the original body was lost, so the owner commissioned a well-known builder in France to produce an authentic, documented recreation.

The rest of this incredible T150-C SS is factory original. That means a special lightweight, short-wheelbase chassis with an inline six-cylinder engine that was exceptionally robust for the day. Petrolheads don’t fall to their knees for this car because of the performance, however. The elegant teardrop styling isn’t just iconic – it’s considered by many to be the pinnacle of timeless automotive beauty, and buyers back that up with deep pockets and open checkbooks when one goes on sale.

We’re not the type of people to get all excited about cars being locked away in collections – such things were meant to be driven and enjoyed. But we’ll gladly make an exception for this gorgeous piece of automotive history, if for no other reason than to ensure future generations of auto enthusiasts have the chance to appreciate this machine.

Source: RM Sothby’s