After a year off, the Chevrolet Corvette will return to the Brickyard as the pace car of the 101st Indianapolis 500. Specifically, a Grand Sport version of the ‘Vette will be at the forefront of this year’s race on May 28.

The Corvette Grand Sport pace car combines a white body and blue stripe that runs from nose to tail. There are also red strips on the front fenders and side sills. The Indy 500 logo appears on the doors. The optional carbon-fiber aero package lends a more aggressive appearance, too.







According to Chevy, the coupe is fully loaded with performance equipment that should help it when lapping the speedway. Power comes a 6.2-liter V8 with 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts) and 465 pound-feet (630 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed automatic gearbox routes the output to the rear wheels, and there's an electronic limited-slip differential. The magnetic ride control suspension, and a set of 19-inch 285/30 tires at the front and 20-inch 335/25 units on the back help achieve the car’s 1.2g of cornering capability. The Z07 package’s Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes also let this ‘Vette effortlessly shed speed.

This year will be the 14th time for a Corvette to perform the duties as pace car, and it will be the 28th Chevy. A model from the Bowtie has held this role every year since 2002. Last year, a Camaro SS did the job, and a Corvette Z06 was on track for the race’s 2015 running. The first Chevy to hold this honor was way back in 1948.

Chevrolet will certainly be looking for a victory at the Indy 500 this year. Last year, Alexander Rossi won in a Honda-powered car, and Carlos Munoz in second place also had a Honda-supplied engine.

Source: Chevrolet