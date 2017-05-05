Porsche will recall 51,497 examples of the Macan, including the base crossover, Macan S, Macan GTS, and Macan Turbo, in the United States because of a possible fuel leak. There are an additional 8,346 of them in Canada. The issue affects vehicles with production dates from March 4, 2014, to April 14, 2017.

According to the German automaker, it’s possible that hairline cracks could develop on the filter flange of the fuel pump. If this happens, a “very small amount” of gasoline could leak out and cause a fuel odor.







Porsche reports that there are no actual incidents of this problem happening to owners. Dealers will inspect the crossovers and will seal or replace the flange as necessary.

Based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, this is the largest recall yet for the Macan in the United States. In 2015, the company repaired 21,835 examples of the 2015 and 2016 model year Macan S and Turbo because a low-pressure fuel line in the engine compartment could leak.

In 2017, Porsche also brought in 17,871 units of the 2015-2016 Macan S and Turbo, plus the 2017 GTS, because the passenger occupant detection sensor could fail and deactivate the airbag.

The Macan is Porsche’s bestselling product in the U.S. Through April, the company has delivered 7,037 of the sporty crossovers, which has been a serious jump over the 5,481 examples going to dealers in the same period last year. For all of 2016, the company moved, 19,332 Macans, which made the model a significant share of its 54,280-vehicle volume in the U.S that year.

Spy shots indicate that Porsche is currently prepping a refresh for the Macan. The aesthetic changes appear fairly minor, including small tweaks to the front fascia and revised taillights. We don’t have any photos of the cabin, but technology updates seem likely. Similarly, there are no details about the powertrain, but any tweaks would probably be slight.

Source: Porsche