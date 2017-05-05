The MG ZS made its debut in China towards the end of last year and now it’s getting ready for the U.K. market, but with a twist. Rather than retaining the same nameplate, the SAIC Motor-owned marque has decided to use “XS” for the version destined to be sold in United Kingdom beginning with late 2017. You might think the new nameplate was chosen to reflect the crossover’s size, but in reality it actually comes from X (extra) with SUV. Pretty exciting, isn’t it?

Power will be provided by a turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine producing 123 hp (92 kW) and a peak torque of 125 pound-feet (170 Newton-meters). It will be joined by a lesser naturally aspirated 1.5-liter rated at 118 hp (88 kW) and 111 lb-ft (150 Nm). Both of them are going to be hooked up to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

“Pricing will be highly competitive,” promises MG, so from this statement we can understand the new XS will go after the SsangYong Tivoli, Dacia Duster, and Suzuki Vitara. The company’s U.K. marketing boss, Matthew Cheyne, has disclosed in an interview with Autocar there are already plans for a hybrid version and even for a pure electric model.

Cheyne went on to mention in 2019 the crossover family will be bolstered with the addition of a seven-seat GS while a tiny sub-XS model is also on the agenda. These three high-riding vehicles will sit alongside the 3 supermini and 6 midsize sedan, while the range-topping model will take the shape of an electric sports car previewed by the fetching E-Motion concept shown at Auto Shanghai last month.

Full technical specifications and pricing details for the MG XS will be published in the coming months, ahead of a launch in U.K. programmed for November. While sales of the brand have been rather sluggish in Britain under SAIC's ownership, the situation could take a turn for the better with the XS' arrival since crossovers continue to be all the rage.

Source: MG