For $299,950 you could buy a brand new McLaren 720S and throw a few options on it as well, or drive home this rare BMW M3 breed. Introduced back in 2011, the Carbon Racing Technology (CRT) was basically a sedan version of the M3 GTS Coupe and saw the introduction of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) technology a couple of years before the i3 and i8 duo hit the assembly line. It actually came out around the time when BMW revealed the two electrified vehicles as concepts.

In total, only 67 units were ever made and although none of them were actually officially sold in United States, this is one of the two to land stateside. Unregistered and with only 237 miles (382 kilometers) on the odometer, the M3 CRT has been federalized for Show or Display use, so it’s entirely legal to drive it on public roads as long as you don’t exceed 2,500 miles (4,023 km) per year.

Compared to the M3 of those days, this special edition shaved off 154 pounds (70 kilograms) thanks to the use of CFRP. Under that lightweight hood resides a 4.4-liter V8 engine developing 450 horsepower (331 kilowatts) at 8,300 rpm and 324 pound-feet (440 Newton-meters) of torque from 3,750 rpm channeled to the rear wheels through a seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox.

Thanks to this hardware arrangement, the BMW M3 CRT is able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 4.4 seconds and top out at a respectable 180 mph (290 kph), which is actually electronically limited.

Like all of the other 66 cars, this one too was painted in Frozen Polar Silver with Melbourne Red accents and fitted with a slightly different kidney grille. It sits on 19-inch black lightweight alloy wheels and features an assortment of tweaks inside the cabin to further differentiate it from the regular M3 of the E90 generation.

As desirable as the car may be, the $300k asking price is a bit of a stretch if you ask us.

Source: duPont Registry via BMWBLOG