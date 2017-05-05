What is it?

The Lancia Delta was a small family car, produced by the now almost defunct Italian manufacturer in three generations. The Integrale, in its several variants, was the most powerful and fastest member of the Delta family.

When and where was it made?

Following a number of facelifts for the first generation Delta, the Integrale was launched in 1987 with the Integrale 8V, followed by the Integrale 16V (rally car) in 1989, Integralle EVO I in 1993, and Integrale EVO II in 1993. All they were manufactured in Italy.

Why is it awesome?

It’s hard not to love the Delta Integrale in all its versions. It’s a motorsport icon and one of our (if not the most) favorite cars of all times. It has timeless design shaped by Giorgetto Giugiaro, lovely 80s appearance, and, of course, a magical turbo engine, sending power to all four wheels.

Speaking of the motor, in its most powerful variant, the EVO II, it was capable of delivering 212 horsepower (158 kilowatts) and 232 pound-feet (314 Newton meters) of torque, which is not only impressive by the early 1990s standards, but still sounds respectable even today. Acceleration time of 5.2 seconds from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) puts it on par with modern beasts like the 2015 Honda Civic Type R and the 2014 Renault Megane RenaultSport 275 Trophy R.







We have especially strong feelings about this car for one more reason – it was made to be pushed to its limits. It was not, and still isn’t, something you would put in your garage, wash every weekend, and just stare at. It is a thing that you will always want to take out for a quick ride and play with it in the dirt.

What’s so special about this ad?

… and that’s exactly why this simple commercial for the HF Integrale from 1988 is so cool. These are the exact conditions under which we would love to drive it – on a snowy, wild, mountain road. You can definitely be sure that the car won’t ask you to stop – instead, she’ll beg you for one more run.





Photos: AutoWP