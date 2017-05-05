Unhappy with his rather slow and unreliable McLaren-Honda MCL32, Fernando Alonso is turning his attention to United States where he will take part in this year’s legendary Indy 500 race to satisfy his need for speed. To make sure he will live up to the challenge, the Spaniard had to take part this week in the Rookie Orientation Practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

After covering 110 laps and managing to post an average speed of 222 mph (357 kph) during his fastest run, Alonso’s session turned out to be a complete success and the McLaren Honda Andretti team was more than happy with his pace. As a matter of fact, team owner Michael Andretti told NBCSN that “everything's really perfect.”

But the test was not without incidents.

His bright orange Indy car proved to be way faster than the reflexes of two helpless birds as each one met its maker after taking a front tire to the face, thus sadly perishing in the blink of an eye. With more than two million people tuning in online to see Alonso’s test broadcasted on the Internet, the two poor birds were obliterated in front of a large audience.

Rather than attending the Monaco F1 GP this year, Fernando Alonso will be at the starting grid of the 101st edition of the Indy 500 race on May 28. Jenson Button who actually took a one-year sabbatical in 2017 will be back in an F1 car seat that very same Sunday to replace Alonso.

If you haven’t had the chance to see the two-time F1 champion in action during his Indy test, the video below has all the footage:



