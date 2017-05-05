It was only a couple of weeks ago when Clive Sutton introduced a heavily modified 800-hp Ford Mustang and now the London-based dealer is reading to show off another bespoke creation. This time around, the changes are on a much more subtle level as the customized Range Rover Sport hasn’t been subjected to a drastic makeover as it was the case with the pony car.

Carbon fiber must have been the main theme for Sutton’s latest pack since many of the exterior parts have been blessed with this lightweight treatment, which at the same time blends nicely with the cherry red body finish. The Range Rover Sport has received slightly tweaked front and rear bumpers and a fresh set of 22-inch alloy wheels featuring a 10-spoke design. For those willing to stand out from the crowd, an optional full aerodynamic body kit will muscle up the SUV with flared wheel arches, beefy exhaust finishers, and other upgrades.

It’s not all show without the extra go considering the posh high-riding vehicle can also be fitted with one of the several power boosts, although you’ll have to give Sutton a call to find out the juicy details. Rounding off the changes are some light updates inside the lavish cabin where there’s now a two-tone leather upholstery.

Sutton will have the tricked-out Range Rover Sport along with other modified vehicles on display at the London Motor Show until Sunday. Pricing for the newly added goodies has not been disclosed, but the dealer wants to lure in buyers by providing special offers for those willing to check out their stand at the show organized at Battersea Evolution, Battersea Park in London.

The latest customization program is compatible with all Range Rover Sport and Vogue models from 2013 onwards.

Source: Clive Sutton